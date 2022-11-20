Lirik Lagu Footloose - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Footloose - Kenny Loggins
Been working so hard
I'm punching my card
Eight hours, for what?
Oh, tell me what I got
I gotten this feeling
That time's just holding me down
I'll hit the ceiling
Or else I'll tear up this town
Tonight I gotta cut loose, footloose
Kick off your Sunday shoes
Please, Louise
Pull me up off my knees
Jack, get back
C'mon, before we crack
Lose your blues
Everybody cut footloose
You're playing so cool
Obeying every rule
Dig way down in your heart
You're burning, yearning for some
Somebody to tell you
That life ain't passing you by
I'm trying to tell you
It will if you don't even try
You can fly if you'd only cut loose, footloose
Kick off your Sunday shoes
Ooh-wee, Marie
Shake it, shake it for me
