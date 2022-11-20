Lirik Lagu Footloose - Kenny Loggins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Footloose - Kenny Loggins

Been working so hard

I'm punching my card

Eight hours, for what?

Oh, tell me what I got

I gotten this feeling

That time's just holding me down

I'll hit the ceiling

Or else I'll tear up this town

Tonight I gotta cut loose, footloose

Kick off your Sunday shoes

Please, Louise

Pull me up off my knees

Jack, get back

C'mon, before we crack

Lose your blues

Everybody cut footloose

You're playing so cool

Obeying every rule

Dig way down in your heart

You're burning, yearning for some

Somebody to tell you

That life ain't passing you by

I'm trying to tell you

It will if you don't even try

You can fly if you'd only cut loose, footloose

Kick off your Sunday shoes

Ooh-wee, Marie

Shake it, shake it for me