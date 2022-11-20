Lirik Lagu For Life – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu For Life – EXO

cheonsaye eolgullo

naegero watteon Mystery

neoran ongi

ni gyeote meomulmyeo

neol saranghal geu han saram

narani

chuun gyeoul achimdo

jogeum weroun jeonyeokdo

urin yeogi hamkkera

eodumeun neoran bicheuro

bakkwieo Tonight

mideul su eomneun gijeok

oneul neoreul kkok ankko

Giving you my heart and soul

neon salme jeonbuya For life

dashi taeeonandaedo

nan neo animyeon an dwel iyu

cheon gaeye maldo bujokal tteutae For life

jichigo himdeul ttae

gidaego shipeun

keun saram dwae bolkke

eoril jjeok kkumkkudeon

seonmul gadeukan

Christmas tree gateun sarami

salmiran gin hamoni

geu ane nogeun uriga

deo areumdaweojige

chimmugeun neoran (chimmugeun neoran)

noraero bakkwieo Tonight (noraero Tonight)

[Xiu/Se] nan pyeongsaeng deutgo shipeo

oneul neoreul kkok ankko

Giving you my heart and soul

neon salme jeonbuya For life

Oh dashi taeeonandaedo

nan neo animyeon an dwel iyu

pyeongsaengeul neoman barabogopa

modeun ge shwipjin anketji

jikyeo jul kkeoya For life

This love, this love

yeongweonhi kkeunnaji ana