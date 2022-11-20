Lirik Lagu For Life – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu For Life – EXO
cheonsaye eolgullo
naegero watteon Mystery
neoran ongi
ni gyeote meomulmyeo
neol saranghal geu han saram
narani
chuun gyeoul achimdo
jogeum weroun jeonyeokdo
urin yeogi hamkkera
eodumeun neoran bicheuro
bakkwieo Tonight
mideul su eomneun gijeok
oneul neoreul kkok ankko
Giving you my heart and soul
neon salme jeonbuya For life
dashi taeeonandaedo
nan neo animyeon an dwel iyu
cheon gaeye maldo bujokal tteutae For life
jichigo himdeul ttae
gidaego shipeun
keun saram dwae bolkke
eoril jjeok kkumkkudeon
seonmul gadeukan
Christmas tree gateun sarami
salmiran gin hamoni
geu ane nogeun uriga
deo areumdaweojige
chimmugeun neoran (chimmugeun neoran)
noraero bakkwieo Tonight (noraero Tonight)
[Xiu/Se] nan pyeongsaeng deutgo shipeo
oneul neoreul kkok ankko
Giving you my heart and soul
neon salme jeonbuya For life
Oh dashi taeeonandaedo
nan neo animyeon an dwel iyu
pyeongsaengeul neoman barabogopa
modeun ge shwipjin anketji
jikyeo jul kkeoya For life
This love, this love
yeongweonhi kkeunnaji ana
