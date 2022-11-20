Lirik Lagu Hotline Bling – Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hotline Bling - Drake

You used to call me on my

You used to, you used to

Yeah

You used to call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

Call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

And I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

Ever since I left the city, you

Got a reputation for yourself now

Everybody knows and I feel left out

Girl you got me down, you got me stressed out

Cause ever since I left the city, you

Started wearing less and goin' out more

Glasses of champagne out on the dance floor

Hangin' with some girls I've never seen before

You used to call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

Call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

Ever since I left the city, you, you, you

You and me, we just don't get along

You make me feel like I did you wrong

Going places where you don't belong

Ever since I left the city, you

You got exactly what you asked for

Running out of pages in your passport

Hanging with some girls I've never seen before

You used to call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

Call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

And I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

These days, all I do is

Wonder if you're bendin' over backwards for someone else

Wonder if you're rolling up a Backwoods for someone else

Doing things I taught you, gettin' nasty for someone else

You don't need no one else

You don't need nobody else, no

Why you never alone

Why you always touching road

Used to always stay at home, be a good girl

You was in the zone, yeah

You should just be yourself

Right now, you're someone else

You used to call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

Call me on my cell phone

Late night when you need my love

And I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing

I know when that hotline bling

That can only mean one thing