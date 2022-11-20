Lirik Lagu Love - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love – Lana Del Rey

Look at you kids with your vintage music

Comin' through satellites while cruisin'

You're part of the past, but now you're the future

Signals crossing can get confusing

It's enough just to make you feel

Crazy, crazy, crazy

Sometimes, it's enough just to make you feel crazy

You get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

Doesn't matter 'cause it's enough

To be young and in love, ah, ah

To be young and in love, ah, ah

Look at you kids, you know you're the coolest

The world is yours and you can't refuse it

Seen so much, you could get the blues

But that don't mean that you should abuse it

Though it's enough just to make you go

Crazy, crazy, crazy

I know, it's enough just to make you go

Crazy, crazy, crazy

But you get ready, you get all dressed up

To go nowhere in particular

Back to work or the coffee shop

It don't matter because it's enough

To be young and in love, ah, ah

To be young and in love, ah, ah

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don't worry, baby

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm (Ah, ah)

Hmm

Don't worry, baby

And it's enough just to make me go

Crazy, crazy, crazy

It's enough just to make me go

Crazy, crazy, crazy