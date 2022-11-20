Lirik Lagu Love - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Look at you kids with your vintage music
Comin' through satellites while cruisin'
You're part of the past, but now you're the future
Signals crossing can get confusing
It's enough just to make you feel
Crazy, crazy, crazy
Sometimes, it's enough just to make you feel crazy
You get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
Doesn't matter 'cause it's enough
To be young and in love, ah, ah
To be young and in love, ah, ah
Look at you kids, you know you're the coolest
The world is yours and you can't refuse it
Seen so much, you could get the blues
But that don't mean that you should abuse it
Though it's enough just to make you go
Crazy, crazy, crazy
I know, it's enough just to make you go
Crazy, crazy, crazy
But you get ready, you get all dressed up
To go nowhere in particular
Back to work or the coffee shop
It don't matter because it's enough
To be young and in love, ah, ah
To be young and in love, ah, ah
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don't worry, baby
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm (Ah, ah)
Hmm
Don't worry, baby
And it's enough just to make me go
Crazy, crazy, crazy
It's enough just to make me go
Crazy, crazy, crazy
