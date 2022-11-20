Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey feat. The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey feat. The Weeknd

Climb up the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah

In these stolen moments

The world is mine (doo-wop, doo-wop)

There's nobody here, just us together (shoo-roo, shoo-roo)

Keepin' me hot like July forever

'Cause we're the masters of our own fate

We're the captains of our own souls

There's no way for us to come away

'Cause boy we're gold, boy we're gold

And I was like

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes

They say only the good die young

That just ain't right

'Cause we're having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Then, we dance on the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah

'Til we run out of breath, gotta dance 'til we die (doo-wop, doo-wop)

My boyfriend's back

And he's cooler than ever (shoo-roo, shoo-roo)

There's no more night, blue skies forever

So there's no need for us to hesitate

We're all alone, let's take control

And I was like

They say only the good die young

That just ain't right

'Cause we're having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah