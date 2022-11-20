Lirik Lagu Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey feat. The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey feat. The Weeknd
Climb up the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah
In these stolen moments
The world is mine (doo-wop, doo-wop)
There's nobody here, just us together (shoo-roo, shoo-roo)
Keepin' me hot like July forever
'Cause we're the masters of our own fate
We're the captains of our own souls
There's no way for us to come away
'Cause boy we're gold, boy we're gold
And I was like
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain't right
'Cause we're having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Then, we dance on the H of the Hollywood sign, yeah
'Til we run out of breath, gotta dance 'til we die (doo-wop, doo-wop)
My boyfriend's back
And he's cooler than ever (shoo-roo, shoo-roo)
There's no more night, blue skies forever
'Cause we're the masters of our own fate
We're the captains of our own souls
So there's no need for us to hesitate
We're all alone, let's take control
And I was like
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain't right
'Cause we're having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
