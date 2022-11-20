Lirik Lagu 13 Beaches - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't belong in the world, that's what it is
Something separates me from other people
Everywhere I turn, there's something blocking my escape
It took 13 beaches to find one empty
But finally, it's mine
With drippin' peaches, I'm camera-ready
Almost all the time
But I still get lonely
And, baby, only then
Do I let myself recline
Can I let go?
And let your memory dance
In the ballroom of my mind
Across the county line
It hurts to love you
But I still love you
It's just the way I feel
And I'd be lying
If I kept hiding
The fact that I can't deal
And that I've been dying
For something real
That I've been dying
For something real
It took 13 beaches to find one empty
But finally, I'm fine
Past Ventura and lenses plenty
In the white sunshine
But you still can find me
If you ask nicely
Underneath the pines
With the daisies
Feeling hazy
In the ballroom of my mind
Across the county line
It hurts to love you
But I still love you
It's just the way I feel
And I'd be lying
If I kept hiding
The fact that I can't deal
And that I've been dying
For something real
That I've been dying
For something real
