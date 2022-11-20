Lirik Lagu 13 Beaches - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

13 Beaches - Lana Del Rey

I don't belong in the world, that's what it is

Something separates me from other people

Everywhere I turn, there's something blocking my escape

It took 13 beaches to find one empty

But finally, it's mine

With drippin' peaches, I'm camera-ready

Almost all the time

But I still get lonely

And, baby, only then

Do I let myself recline

Can I let go?

And let your memory dance

In the ballroom of my mind

Across the county line

It hurts to love you

But I still love you

It's just the way I feel

And I'd be lying

If I kept hiding

The fact that I can't deal

And that I've been dying

For something real

That I've been dying

For something real

It took 13 beaches to find one empty

But finally, I'm fine

Past Ventura and lenses plenty

In the white sunshine

But you still can find me

If you ask nicely

Underneath the pines

With the daisies

Feeling hazy

In the ballroom of my mind

Across the county line

It hurts to love you

But I still love you

It's just the way I feel

And I'd be lying

If I kept hiding

The fact that I can't deal

And that I've been dying

For something real

That I've been dying

For something real