Lirik Lagu White Mustang - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Packin' all my things for the summer
Lyin' on my bed, it's a bummer, 'cause I
Didn't call when I got your number
But I liked you a lot
Slippin' on my dress in soft filters
Everybody said you're a killer, but I
Couldn't stop the way I was feelin'
The day your record dropped
The day I saw your white Mustang
Your white Mustang
The day I saw your white Mustang
Your white Mustang
Caught up in my dreams and forgettin'
I've been actin' like armageddon, 'cause you
Held me in your arms just a little too tight
That's what I thought
Summer's meant for lovin' and leavin'
I was such a fool for believin' that you
Could change all the ways you've been livin'
But you just couldn't stop
The day I saw your white Mustang
Your white Mustang
The day I saw your white Mustang
Your white Mustang
And you're revvin' and revvin' and revvin' it up
And the sound, it was frightenin'
And you were gettin' a part of that
You're gonna hit me like lightnin'
White Mustang
Your white Mustang
The day I saw your white Mustang
Said you're a wild Mustang
You're gonna hit me like lightnin'
