Lirik Lagu White Mustang - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

White Mustang – Lana Del Rey

Packin' all my things for the summer

Lyin' on my bed, it's a bummer, 'cause I

Didn't call when I got your number

But I liked you a lot

Slippin' on my dress in soft filters

Everybody said you're a killer, but I

Couldn't stop the way I was feelin'

The day your record dropped

The day I saw your white Mustang

Your white Mustang

The day I saw your white Mustang

Your white Mustang

Caught up in my dreams and forgettin'

I've been actin' like armageddon, 'cause you

Held me in your arms just a little too tight

That's what I thought

Summer's meant for lovin' and leavin'

I was such a fool for believin' that you

Could change all the ways you've been livin'

But you just couldn't stop

The day I saw your white Mustang

Your white Mustang

The day I saw your white Mustang

Your white Mustang

And you're revvin' and revvin' and revvin' it up

And the sound, it was frightenin'

And you were gettin' a part of that

You're gonna hit me like lightnin'

White Mustang

Your white Mustang

The day I saw your white Mustang

Said you're a wild Mustang

You're gonna hit me like lightnin'