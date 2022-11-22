Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Changed - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Changed
It's a mistake going back
They tell me that nothing's the same ever again
But when you walked through the door
It was just like before
Oh nothin's changed, no
When I saw you again, little girl
Something stopped here inside and I wanted to hold you
And tell you I loved you just like before
Oh oh
This is just one day, but one day is enough to start all over again
Give me just one day and we will begin all over again
You didn't mean to hurt me before, but you did, you did
But now you're sorry now, I know
Oh you're sorry, I can see
'Cause when you saw me again
You smiled at me then
Like nothing's changed, no
Oh oh
This is just one day, but one day is enough to start all over again
Give me just one day and we will begin all over again
You didn't mean to hurt me before, but you did, you did
It's gonna be easy this time, I know, I know
Come on, just try me one more time
I know it's gonna work out just fine
Start all over, start all over again
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
