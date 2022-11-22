Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Changed - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nothing’s Changed

It's a mistake going back

They tell me that nothing's the same ever again

But when you walked through the door

It was just like before

Oh nothin's changed, no

When I saw you again, little girl

Something stopped here inside and I wanted to hold you

And tell you I loved you just like before

Oh oh

This is just one day, but one day is enough to start all over again

Give me just one day and we will begin all over again

You didn't mean to hurt me before, but you did, you did

But now you're sorry now, I know

Oh you're sorry, I can see

'Cause when you saw me again

You smiled at me then

Like nothing's changed, no

Oh oh

This is just one day, but one day is enough to start all over again

Give me just one day and we will begin all over again

You didn't mean to hurt me before, but you did, you did

It's gonna be easy this time, I know, I know

Come on, just try me one more time

I know it's gonna work out just fine

Start all over, start all over again

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven