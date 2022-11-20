Lirik Lagu Groupie Love - Lana Del Rey feat. ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
20 November 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lana Del Rey, simak lirik lagu Dance Till We Die.
Lana Del Rey, simak lirik lagu Dance Till We Die. /Dok. Spotify

Groupie LoveLana Del Rey Feat. Asap Rocky

You're in the bar, playing guitar
I'm trying not to let the crowd next to me
It's so hard sometimes with a star
When you have to share him with everybody
You're in the club, living it up
I'm trying not to let the crowd notice me
It's so sweet, swingin' to the beat
When I know that you're doing it all for me

And every time you look up
I know what you're thinking of
I know what you're thinking of

You want my
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love

Time after time, writing my lines
Having my baby there next to me
It's so sweet, pouring you a drink
And pretending that nothing means anything
This is my life, you by my side
Key lime and perfume and festivals
Taking our dreams, turning them to things
It's like magic, babe, isn't life wonderful?

And every time we hook up
I know what you're thinking of
I know what you're thinking of

You want my
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love

Front row, every show like a hype man (hmm)
Sing along word for word while she my bae (yeah)
Side stage, fans screamin' causin' migraines
Yamborghini-high, but she ain't on my grade (hmm, hmm)
God dang, got a nigga acting irate (hmm, hmm)
My babe, my babe, stay on my brain (yeah)
My babe, made me sing to a fire escape
City girl, but she grew up in the tri-state
She ain't got no time for no groupie love (hmm)
We don't pay no minds to the thug with a (hmm)
Love girls, you and I, so who do we trust?
You and I 'til the day we die

Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
You are my babe
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love
Groupie love

Credit

