Lirik Lagu Groupie Love - Lana Del Rey feat. ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Groupie Love – Lana Del Rey Feat. Asap Rocky

You're in the bar, playing guitar

I'm trying not to let the crowd next to me

It's so hard sometimes with a star

When you have to share him with everybody

You're in the club, living it up

I'm trying not to let the crowd notice me

It's so sweet, swingin' to the beat

When I know that you're doing it all for me

And every time you look up

I know what you're thinking of

I know what you're thinking of

You want my

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

Time after time, writing my lines

Having my baby there next to me

It's so sweet, pouring you a drink

And pretending that nothing means anything

This is my life, you by my side

Key lime and perfume and festivals

Taking our dreams, turning them to things

It's like magic, babe, isn't life wonderful?

And every time we hook up

I know what you're thinking of

I know what you're thinking of

You want my

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

Front row, every show like a hype man (hmm)

Sing along word for word while she my bae (yeah)

Side stage, fans screamin' causin' migraines

Yamborghini-high, but she ain't on my grade (hmm, hmm)

God dang, got a nigga acting irate (hmm, hmm)

My babe, my babe, stay on my brain (yeah)

My babe, made me sing to a fire escape

City girl, but she grew up in the tri-state

She ain't got no time for no groupie love (hmm)

We don't pay no minds to the thug with a (hmm)

Love girls, you and I, so who do we trust?

You and I 'til the day we die

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

You are my babe

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

Groupie love

