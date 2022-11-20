Lirik Lagu Caramel Cream - Midnight Fusic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Caramel Cream - Midnight Fusic

Oh sweet caffeine to start the day

Always loved cafes but yours was not the same

You've got me feeling some kind of way

A kind that won't just stay & stray away

She’s

The girl of my dreams

She’s so sweet

My caramel cream

Each time

I sip, I rewind

I can’t believe

She’s outta my dreams

Stayed up all night to count the stars

Played a wrong chord on this guitar

And I know you wouldn’t mind

If our fingers intertwined

And I hope you work on us like overtime

I need to know

If you hear this on the radio

Oh let me know

If you’re sat there on your telephone

Because I'm wondering

If I’m living in a fantasy

Cause now it seems to be

You’re the only one I see

Credit

Album: Caramel Cream

Artis: Midnight Fusic

Dirilis: 2019

Penulis lagu: Adrian Danial, Arif Kamarudin, Firdaus Azmi, Muaz Rabbani

Fakta di Baliknya

Midnight Fusic adalah band rock alternatif asal Malaysia yang didirikan pada tahun 2013 di Petaling Jaya, Selangor.