Lirik Lagu Caramel Cream - Midnight Fusic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Caramel Cream - Midnight Fusic
Oh sweet caffeine to start the day
Always loved cafes but yours was not the same
You've got me feeling some kind of way
A kind that won't just stay & stray away
She’s
The girl of my dreams
She’s so sweet
My caramel cream
Each time
I sip, I rewind
I can’t believe
She’s outta my dreams
Stayed up all night to count the stars
Played a wrong chord on this guitar
And I know you wouldn’t mind
If our fingers intertwined
And I hope you work on us like overtime
I need to know
If you hear this on the radio
Oh let me know
If you’re sat there on your telephone
Because I'm wondering
If I’m living in a fantasy
Cause now it seems to be
You’re the only one I see
Credit
Album: Caramel Cream
Artis: Midnight Fusic
Dirilis: 2019
Penulis lagu: Adrian Danial, Arif Kamarudin, Firdaus Azmi, Muaz Rabbani
Fakta di Baliknya
Midnight Fusic adalah band rock alternatif asal Malaysia yang didirikan pada tahun 2013 di Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
