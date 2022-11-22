Lirik Lagu A Love That Never Was - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Love That Never Was

Drifting in a void

Contemplating nothing

Thinking of a love that never was

Images of red

Weeping from her sun

Memories of a love that never was

And there is nothing there

No one needs to cry

No one wonders why my face is lonely now

A face that lives a lie

Living in a dream

Fake hallucination

Thinking of a love that never was

Lying in my bed

Gazing into nothing

Memories of a love that never was

And there is nothing there

No one needs to cry

No one wonders why my face is lonely now

My face that lives a lie

Living in a dream

Fake hallucination

Thinking of a love that never was

Artis: The Zombies