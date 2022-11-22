Lirik Lagu A Love That Never Was - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Love That Never Was
Drifting in a void
Contemplating nothing
Thinking of a love that never was
Images of red
Weeping from her sun
Memories of a love that never was
And there is nothing there
No one needs to cry
No one wonders why my face is lonely now
A face that lives a lie
Living in a dream
Fake hallucination
Thinking of a love that never was
Lying in my bed
Gazing into nothing
Memories of a love that never was
And there is nothing there
No one needs to cry
No one wonders why my face is lonely now
My face that lives a lie
Living in a dream
Fake hallucination
Thinking of a love that never was
Artis: The Zombies
