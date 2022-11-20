Lirik Lagu Summer Bummer - Lana Del Rey feat. Playboi Carti, ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Bummer – Lana Del Rey dan feat. Playboi Carti dan ASAP Rocky

It's never too late

To be who you wanna be

(Swimmin' in my safe)

To say what you wanna say

(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)

(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)

And it's never too late

To leave if you wanna leave (Better not)

Or to stay if you wanna stay

But, baby (Yeah)

I got a feelin' in my bones

(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)

Can't get you out of my veins (Yeah, yeah)

You can't escape my affection (Yeah, yeah)

Wrap you up in my daisy chains (What? What? What? What?)

Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)

Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm

(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah

What? What? What?)

High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)

Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm (What? What? What? What? What?)

Uh, her sophistication makes you wanna quit the bitch you datin'

Let's skip the games, let's quit the playin'

Boo, let's get acquainted (What?)

Notifications sync in place even when we're on vacation (Yeah)

I knew she'd notice like I missed the payment, dang it (What? Ooh)

But bang it like my fingers (Ooh, what?)

She pray to God I made it (What?)

But bankin' like my Franklins (Yeah)

My neighbors stopped the hatin' (Yeah)

What? (What? They been at it, check it out)

Huh? (We been out here, yeah)

Slide inside it (What?)

Diddy Boppin' (What?)

Milly Rockin' (What? What?)

She just might become my lover for real (Yeah that's girl; For real, for real)

I might fuck with her all summer for real (For real, for real)

They better not holla if I cuff her for real (For real, for real)

Niggas better run for cover for real

Goin' bell how I feel, close the deal, pop a seal

Take the whip, two pills on the lips on the real (For real, for real)

Truthfully, between you and me, I'm usually single

When it's hot outside this, I ride through any hood with the top out

Hop out

Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)

Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm

(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah

What? What? What?)

High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)

Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm (What? What? What? What? What?)

White lies and black beaches

Miles in between us

Is this love or lust or some game on repeat?

It's like makin' me crazy

Tell me, "have patience"

Baby, I need this

White lines and black beaches

White lies and black beaches

And blood red sangrias

We traveled for weeks, just to escape your demons

But you've got your reasons

In makin' me crazy

But you've got your reasons

White lights and black beaches

High tops in the summer (Top out, hop out, hop out)

Don't be a bummer, babe (Top out, hop out, hop out)

Don't be a bummer (Top out, hop out, hop out)

Don't be a bummer (Babe)

Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)

Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm

(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah

What? What? What?)

High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)

Be my undercover lover, babe (What? What? What? What? What?)

Don't be a bummer, babe

Ooh ohh, ooh ohh

Ooh ohh, ooh ohh

Credit