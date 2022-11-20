Lirik Lagu Summer Bummer - Lana Del Rey feat. Playboi Carti, ASAP Rocky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Summer Bummer – Lana Del Rey dan feat. Playboi Carti dan ASAP Rocky
It's never too late
To be who you wanna be
(Swimmin' in my safe)
To say what you wanna say
(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)
(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)
And it's never too late
To leave if you wanna leave (Better not)
Or to stay if you wanna stay
But, baby (Yeah)
I got a feelin' in my bones
(Tattoo on my face), (Swimmin' in my safe)
Can't get you out of my veins (Yeah, yeah)
You can't escape my affection (Yeah, yeah)
Wrap you up in my daisy chains (What? What? What? What?)
Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)
Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm
(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah
What? What? What?)
High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)
Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm (What? What? What? What? What?)
Uh, her sophistication makes you wanna quit the bitch you datin'
Let's skip the games, let's quit the playin'
Boo, let's get acquainted (What?)
Notifications sync in place even when we're on vacation (Yeah)
I knew she'd notice like I missed the payment, dang it (What? Ooh)
But bang it like my fingers (Ooh, what?)
She pray to God I made it (What?)
But bankin' like my Franklins (Yeah)
My neighbors stopped the hatin' (Yeah)
What? (What? They been at it, check it out)
Huh? (We been out here, yeah)
Slide inside it (What?)
Diddy Boppin' (What?)
Milly Rockin' (What? What?)
She just might become my lover for real (Yeah that's girl; For real, for real)
I might fuck with her all summer for real (For real, for real)
They better not holla if I cuff her for real (For real, for real)
Niggas better run for cover for real
Goin' bell how I feel, close the deal, pop a seal
Take the whip, two pills on the lips on the real (For real, for real)
Truthfully, between you and me, I'm usually single
When it's hot outside this, I ride through any hood with the top out
Hop out
Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)
Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm
(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah
What? What? What?)
High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)
Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm (What? What? What? What? What?)
White lies and black beaches
Miles in between us
Is this love or lust or some game on repeat?
It's like makin' me crazy
Tell me, "have patience"
Baby, I need this
White lines and black beaches
White lies and black beaches
And blood red sangrias
We traveled for weeks, just to escape your demons
But you've got your reasons
In makin' me crazy
But you've got your reasons
White lights and black beaches
High tops in the summer (Top out, hop out, hop out)
Don't be a bummer, babe (Top out, hop out, hop out)
Don't be a bummer (Top out, hop out, hop out)
Don't be a bummer (Babe)
Hip-hop in the summer (What? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (What? What? Yeah?)
Be my undercover lover, babe, hmm
(What? What? What? What? What? What? Yeah
What? What? What?)
High tops in the summer (Summer, what? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe (Summer, what? What? What?)
Be my undercover lover, babe (What? What? What? What? What?)
Don't be a bummer, babe
Ooh ohh, ooh ohh
Ooh ohh, ooh ohh
Credit
Artikel Pilihan