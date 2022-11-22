Lirik Lagu I Could Spend the Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Could Spend the Day

I could spend the day

Just laying here sweet beside you

Lazing time away

With gentle feeling of life

Would you want to hear

I would fall, tryin' to say that I mean it

Sunlight gently cheers

Too deep, I sweep our eyes

So what do you say

The sun has started rising

Would you spend the day

Just laying sweet with me

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven

Tahun: 2000

Genre: Pop, Rock