Lirik Lagu I Could Spend the Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Could Spend the Day
I could spend the day
Just laying here sweet beside you
Lazing time away
With gentle feeling of life
Would you want to hear
I would fall, tryin' to say that I mean it
Sunlight gently cheers
Too deep, I sweep our eyes
So what do you say
The sun has started rising
Would you spend the day
Just laying sweet with me
I could spend the day
Just laying here sweet beside you
Lazing time away
With gentle feeling of life
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Tahun: 2000
Genre: Pop, Rock
