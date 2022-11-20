Lirik Lagu Good Together - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Together - HONNE
I dream it all the time, girl
Waking up warm in your arms and without a care
Nobody ain't a problem, girl
Just give me the time and the place, and I'll be there, oh-oh
'Cause I would go the distance for you, baby
I'd travel 'round the world if you would let me
I'll meet you where the sun it always shines
You're on my mind, all the time
We are not wasting this
'Cause you and I, we're good together, oh
You always get me feeling better
And I know you stay by my side
You make me feel much better
'Cause girl, we're good together
And I tell you all too much, girl
But I want you to know what you got is a natural gift
I don't wrap you all the time, girl
Don't wanna be rude but
I would, do you catch my drift? Yeah
'Cause I would go the distance for you, baby
I'd travel 'round the world if you would let me
I'll meet you where the sun it always shines
You're on my mind, all the time
We are not wasting this
'Cause you and I we're good together, oh
You always get me feeling better
And I know you stay by my side
You make me feel much better
'Cause girl, we're good together
Oh, you know I would go the distance
Just to be amongst your presence
'Cause I am losing my mind
Every second of time we wait
'Cause you and I, we're good together, oh
You always get me feeling better
And I know you stay by my side
You make me feel much better
'Cause girl, we're good together
