Lirik Lagu Good Together - HONNE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Together - HONNE

I dream it all the time, girl

Waking up warm in your arms and without a care

Nobody ain't a problem, girl

Just give me the time and the place, and I'll be there, oh-oh

'Cause I would go the distance for you, baby

I'd travel 'round the world if you would let me

I'll meet you where the sun it always shines

You're on my mind, all the time

We are not wasting this

'Cause you and I, we're good together, oh

You always get me feeling better

And I know you stay by my side

You make me feel much better

'Cause girl, we're good together

And I tell you all too much, girl

But I want you to know what you got is a natural gift

I don't wrap you all the time, girl

Don't wanna be rude but

I would, do you catch my drift? Yeah

'Cause I would go the distance for you, baby

I'd travel 'round the world if you would let me

I'll meet you where the sun it always shines

You're on my mind, all the time

We are not wasting this

'Cause you and I we're good together, oh

You always get me feeling better

And I know you stay by my side

You make me feel much better

'Cause girl, we're good together

Oh, you know I would go the distance

Just to be amongst your presence

'Cause I am losing my mind

Every second of time we wait

'Cause you and I, we're good together, oh

You always get me feeling better

And I know you stay by my side

You make me feel much better

'Cause girl, we're good together