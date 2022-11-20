Lirik Lagu Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz ft Jasmine Thompson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz ft Jasmine Thompson
Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where I go next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are
Doesn't matter, no
If theres a moment when it's perfect
It will cover me as the Sun Goes Down, hey
As the Sun Goes Down, hey
As the Sun Goes Down
As the Sun Goes Down
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are
Doesn't matter, no
Ooh, wash around me now
Ooh, wash around me now
Nothing's ever what we expect
But they keep asking where I go next
All we're chasing is the sunset
Got my mind on you
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are
Doesn't matter where we are, are, are
Doesn't matter, no
If there's a moment when it's perfect
It will cover me as the Sun Goes Down, hey
As the Sun Goes Down, hey
