Lirik Lagu Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz ft Jasmine Thompson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sun Goes Down - Robin Schulz ft Jasmine Thompson

Nothing's ever what we expect

But they keep asking where I go next

All we're chasing is the sunset

Got my mind on you

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are

Doesn't matter, no

If theres a moment when it's perfect

It will cover me as the Sun Goes Down, hey

As the Sun Goes Down, hey

As the Sun Goes Down

As the Sun Goes Down

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are

Doesn't matter, no

Ooh, wash around me now

Ooh, wash around me now

Nothing's ever what we expect

But they keep asking where I go next

All we're chasing is the sunset

Got my mind on you

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are, are

Doesn't matter where we are, are, are

Doesn't matter, no

If there's a moment when it's perfect

It will cover me as the Sun Goes Down, hey

As the Sun Goes Down, hey