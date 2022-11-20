Lirik Lagu Touch the Sky – Hillsong United dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Touch the Sky – Hillsong United

What fortune lies beyond the stars?

Those dazzling heights too vast to climb

I got so high to fall so far

But I found Heaven as love swept low

My heart beating

My soul breathing

I found my life

When I laid it down

Upward falling

Spirit soaring

I touch the sky

When my knees hit the ground

What treasure waits within Your scars?

This gift of freedom gold can't buy

I bought the world and sold my heart

You traded Heaven to have me again

My heart beating

My soul breathing

I found my life

When I laid it down

Upward falling

Spirit soaring

I touch the sky

When my knees hit the ground

Find me here at Your feet again

Everything I am

Reaching out I surrender

Come sweep me up in Your love again

And my soul will dance

On the wings of forever

Find me here at Your feet again

Everything I am

Reaching out I surrender

Come sweep me up in Your love again

And my soul will dance

On the wings of forever

My heart beating

My soul breathing

I found my life

When I laid it down

Upward falling

Spirit soaring

I touch the sky

When my knees hit the ground

My heart beating

My soul breathing

I found my life

When I laid it down

Upward falling

Spirit soaring

I touch the sky

When my knees hit the ground