Lirik Lagu Touch the Sky – Hillsong United dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Touch the Sky – Hillsong United
What fortune lies beyond the stars?
Those dazzling heights too vast to climb
I got so high to fall so far
But I found Heaven as love swept low
My heart beating
My soul breathing
I found my life
When I laid it down
Upward falling
Spirit soaring
I touch the sky
When my knees hit the ground
What treasure waits within Your scars?
This gift of freedom gold can't buy
I bought the world and sold my heart
You traded Heaven to have me again
My heart beating
My soul breathing
I found my life
When I laid it down
Upward falling
Spirit soaring
I touch the sky
When my knees hit the ground
Find me here at Your feet again
Everything I am
Reaching out I surrender
Come sweep me up in Your love again
And my soul will dance
On the wings of forever
Find me here at Your feet again
Everything I am
Reaching out I surrender
Come sweep me up in Your love again
And my soul will dance
On the wings of forever
My heart beating
My soul breathing
I found my life
When I laid it down
Upward falling
Spirit soaring
I touch the sky
When my knees hit the ground
My heart beating
My soul breathing
I found my life
When I laid it down
Upward falling
Spirit soaring
I touch the sky
When my knees hit the ground
