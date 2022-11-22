Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep Trying - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep Trying
In the night you'll hear me crying
That's because I'm sad that I'm away from you
If there's something on my mind
Take no notice
No, I'm just trying to think of something else
If I worry, that's my business
Anytime I want to cry
If I want to feed this sickness
Keep away from me
'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home
(Keep trying)
Keep trying (keep trying)
Till my time has come
Keep trying till you come on home to me
You thought you could throw away
Everything I gave you just a say a word
Can't you see that you were wrong
Can't you see I knew how long you'd lied and cheated
If I worry, that's my business
Anytime I want to cry
If I want to feed this sickness
Keep away from me
'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home
(Keep trying)
Keep trying (keep trying)
Till my time has come
Keep trying till you come on home to me
If I worry, that's my business
Anytime I want to cry
If I want to feed this sickness
Keep away from me
'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home
(Keep trying)
Keep trying (keep trying)
Till my time has come
Keep trying till you come on home to me
