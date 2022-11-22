Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep Trying - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’ll Keep Trying

In the night you'll hear me crying

That's because I'm sad that I'm away from you

If there's something on my mind

Take no notice

No, I'm just trying to think of something else

If I worry, that's my business

Anytime I want to cry

If I want to feed this sickness

Keep away from me

'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home

(Keep trying)

Keep trying (keep trying)

Till my time has come

Keep trying till you come on home to me

You thought you could throw away

Everything I gave you just a say a word

Can't you see that you were wrong

Can't you see I knew how long you'd lied and cheated

If I worry, that's my business

Anytime I want to cry

If I want to feed this sickness

Keep away from me

'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home

(Keep trying)

Keep trying (keep trying)

Till my time has come

Keep trying till you come on home to me

If I worry, that's my business

Anytime I want to cry

If I want to feed this sickness

Keep away from me

'Cause I'll keep trying till you come on home

(Keep trying)

Keep trying (keep trying)

Till my time has come

Keep trying till you come on home to me