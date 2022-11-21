Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Mac Ayres dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – Mac Ayres

I'm on my second guess

Or maybe my second best

What do I have to do?

To know that I'm getting through

I don't have much to say

Just hoping you'd come my way

What do I have to do?

To come and get close to you

Come get close to you

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when

Tell me why I be comin' round again

I'm ready to go again

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no

Just one look and I think it starts to show

I think that I already know

Coloring in the greys

I see your every shade

I'm runnin' back around

To tell you I hold you down

I could say everything

Pullin' me by the string

What do I have to do?

Tell me what you wanna do

Tell me what you wanna do

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when

Tell me why I be comin' round again

I'm ready to go again

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no

Just one look and I think it starts to show

I think that I already know

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when

Tell me why I be comin' round again

I'm ready to go again (Ready to go)

Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no

Just one look and I think it starts to show

I think that I already know

Kredit

Dirilis: 2017

Artis: Mac Ayres

Album: Drive Slow

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Maclean Ayres

Fakta di Balik Lagu Slow Down – Mac Ayres

Maclean Daniel Ayres, atau yang lebih dikenal sebagai Mac Ayres merupakan seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan penerbit lagu yang utamanya bergenre R&B dan soul asal Amerika Serikat. Mac merilis EP pertamanya, Drive Slow pada 2017 setelah berhenti berkuliah di tahun yang sama.