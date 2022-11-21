Lirik Lagu Slow Down – Mac Ayres dan Fakta di Baliknya

Slow Down – Mac Ayres
I'm on my second guess
Or maybe my second best
What do I have to do?
To know that I'm getting through
I don't have much to say
Just hoping you'd come my way
What do I have to do?
To come and get close to you
Come get close to you
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when
Tell me why I be comin' round again
I'm ready to go again
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no
Just one look and I think it starts to show
I think that I already know
Coloring in the greys
I see your every shade
I'm runnin' back around
To tell you I hold you down
I could say everything
Pullin' me by the string
What do I have to do?
Tell me what you wanna do
Tell me what you wanna do
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when
Tell me why I be comin' round again
I'm ready to go again
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no
Just one look and I think it starts to show
I think that I already know
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say when
Tell me why I be comin' round again
I'm ready to go again (Ready to go)
Baby I won't slow down and I won't say no
Just one look and I think it starts to show
I think that I already know
Kredit
Dirilis: 2017
Artis: Mac Ayres
Album: Drive Slow
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Maclean Ayres
Fakta di Balik Lagu Slow Down – Mac Ayres
Maclean Daniel Ayres, atau yang lebih dikenal sebagai Mac Ayres merupakan seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan penerbit lagu yang utamanya bergenre R&B dan soul asal Amerika Serikat. Mac merilis EP pertamanya, Drive Slow pada 2017 setelah berhenti berkuliah di tahun yang sama.
Artikel Pilihan