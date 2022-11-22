Lirik Lagu One Day I’ll Say Goodbye - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Day I’ll Say Goodbye

As blind as love made me

You can see, I am not too bright

The light I saw in her eyes

Was just greed their was no love

She will give me everything I ever wanted

Everything I want I'll take from her, oh

One day I'll say goodbye

Yes I will

And then I'll leave her

One day I'll say goodbye

Just like she said that to me

Tables turn in my mind

And I'll find someway to leave her

Give her reason to feel

All the hurt she put in me

She will give me everything I ever wanted

Everything I want I'll take from her, oh

One day I'll say goodbye

Yes I will

And then I'll leave her

One day I'll say goodbye

Just as she said that to me

She will give me everything I ever wanted

Everything I want I'll take from her, oh

One day I'll say goodbye

Yes I will

And then I'll leave her

One day I'll say goodbye

Just as she said that to me