Lirik Lagu One Day I’ll Say Goodbye - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Day I’ll Say Goodbye
As blind as love made me
You can see, I am not too bright
The light I saw in her eyes
Was just greed their was no love
She will give me everything I ever wanted
Everything I want I'll take from her, oh
One day I'll say goodbye
Yes I will
And then I'll leave her
One day I'll say goodbye
Just like she said that to me
Tables turn in my mind
And I'll find someway to leave her
Give her reason to feel
All the hurt she put in me
She will give me everything I ever wanted
Everything I want I'll take from her, oh
One day I'll say goodbye
Yes I will
And then I'll leave her
One day I'll say goodbye
Just as she said that to me
She will give me everything I ever wanted
Everything I want I'll take from her, oh
One day I'll say goodbye
Yes I will
And then I'll leave her
One day I'll say goodbye
Just as she said that to me
