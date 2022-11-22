Lirik Lagu In My Mind a Miracle - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Mind a Miracle
[Chorus]
In my mind a miracle
You turned me round and made the colors true
In you I found my Odyssey and Oracle
No longer blind, I see because of you
[Verse 1]
When I was young, I didn't notice much
I concentrated on myself
But later, I stumbled
I tripped, I tumbled
Suffered such a fall from grace
Hardly knew my place
Until I found you
[Chorus]
In my mind a miracle
You turned me round and made the colors true
In you I found my Odyssey and Oracle
No longer blind, I still depend on you
[Verse 2]
Every day I see it in a better way
Every night I feel it coming through - and I do
I'm back now - I'm running
The things that I've done in
Retrospect have caused me pain
But here I go again
I tell you right now
[Chorus]
In my mind a miracle
You turned me round and made the colors true
In you I've found my Odyssey and Oracle
No longer blind, I see because of you
Artis: The Zombies
Album: As Far as I Can See...
Tahun: 2004
