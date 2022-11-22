Lirik Lagu In My Mind a Miracle - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Mind a Miracle

[Chorus]

In my mind a miracle

You turned me round and made the colors true

In you I found my Odyssey and Oracle

No longer blind, I see because of you

[Verse 1]

When I was young, I didn't notice much

I concentrated on myself

But later, I stumbled

I tripped, I tumbled

Suffered such a fall from grace

Hardly knew my place

Until I found you

[Chorus]

In my mind a miracle

You turned me round and made the colors true

In you I found my Odyssey and Oracle

No longer blind, I still depend on you

[Verse 2]

Every day I see it in a better way

Every night I feel it coming through - and I do

I'm back now - I'm running

The things that I've done in

Retrospect have caused me pain

But here I go again

I tell you right now

[Chorus]

In my mind a miracle

You turned me round and made the colors true

In you I've found my Odyssey and Oracle

No longer blind, I see because of you

Artis: The Zombies

Album: As Far as I Can See...

Tahun: 2004