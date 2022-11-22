Lirik Lagu Look for a Better Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Look for a Better Way

I take my chance and so at last

I grab my future frim the past mistakes

Some kind of revolution

'Cause golden days

Which come too soon

Dissolve in breakfast honeymoon heartache

That's such a sad conclusion

We played the game

Let's not play twice

No risk, no shame

Just take a chance on ourselves

We can look for a better way

We had it all and lost it once

Let's not rely on providence to shape

We make our own solutions

So close your eyes

And count to ten

And visualise the days from when we had

No case for absolution

We played the game

Let's not play twice

No risk, no shame

Just take a chance on ourselves

We can look for a better way

We'll roll the dice

Do what it takes

Make it suffice

Just take a chance on ourselves

We can look for a better way

No stone unturned

No bridge unburned

No lifeline spurned

Each lesson learned is a book

If we can look for a part to play

And live in a better way

We can look for a better way