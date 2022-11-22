Lirik Lagu Look for a Better Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Look for a Better Way
I take my chance and so at last
I grab my future frim the past mistakes
Some kind of revolution
'Cause golden days
Which come too soon
Dissolve in breakfast honeymoon heartache
That's such a sad conclusion
We played the game
Let's not play twice
No risk, no shame
Just take a chance on ourselves
We can look for a better way
We had it all and lost it once
Let's not rely on providence to shape
We make our own solutions
So close your eyes
And count to ten
And visualise the days from when we had
No case for absolution
We played the game
Let's not play twice
No risk, no shame
Just take a chance on ourselves
We can look for a better way
We'll roll the dice
Do what it takes
Make it suffice
Just take a chance on ourselves
We can look for a better way
No stone unturned
No bridge unburned
No lifeline spurned
Each lesson learned is a book
If we can look for a part to play
And live in a better way
We can look for a better way
Artikel Pilihan