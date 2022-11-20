Lirik Lagu You're the man – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're the man – Mocca

I'm a simple girl who likes to cook

and read good books

I'm a simple girl who loves my cat

and wears a hat

I'm a simple girl who loves you more

than who you are

I'm a simple girl who loves the man

before my eyes

You're the man (You're the man)

I wanna be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

You're the man (You're the man)

That'll always be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

I'm a simple girl Who loves you more

than who you are

I'm a simple girl who loves the man

before my eyes

You're the man (You're the man)

I wanna be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

You're the man (You're the man)

That'll always be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

I've been looking for so long

for someone to grow old with

who will always stay beside me

I've been looking for so long

for someone to grow old with

but now I have you by my side

You're the man (You're the man)

I wanna be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

You're the man (You're the man)

That'll always be around

You're the man (You're the man)

That will always be mine

Kredit

Album: Home

Artis: Mocca

Dirilis: 2015

Fakta di Balik Lagu You’re the man – Mocca