Lirik Lagu You're the man – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

You're the man – Mocca
I'm a simple girl who likes to cook
and read good books
I'm a simple girl who loves my cat
and wears a hat
I'm a simple girl who loves you more
than who you are
I'm a simple girl who loves the man
before my eyes
You're the man (You're the man)
I wanna be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
You're the man (You're the man)
That'll always be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
I'm a simple girl Who loves you more
than who you are
I'm a simple girl who loves the man
before my eyes
You're the man (You're the man)
I wanna be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
You're the man (You're the man)
That'll always be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
I've been looking for so long
for someone to grow old with
who will always stay beside me
I've been looking for so long
for someone to grow old with
but now I have you by my side
You're the man (You're the man)
I wanna be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
You're the man (You're the man)
That'll always be around
You're the man (You're the man)
That will always be mine
Kredit
Album: Home
Artis: Mocca
Dirilis: 2015
