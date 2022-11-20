Lirik Lagu Change - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Change - Lana Del Rey

There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in

It's comin' in softly

On the wings of a bomb

There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in

It's comin' in hotly

And it's comin' in strong

Lately, I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care

Who am I to sympathize when no one gave a damn?

I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care

Who am I to wanna try? But

Change is a powerful thing, people are powerful beings

Tryin' to find the power in me to be faithful

Change is a powerful thing, I feel it comin' in me

Maybe by the time Summer's done, I'll be able

To be honest, capable

Of holdin' you in my arms without lettin' you fall

When I don't feel beautiful or stable

Maybe it's enough to just be where we are, because

Every time that we run, we don't know what it's from

Now we finally slow down, we feel close to it

There's a change gonna come, I don't know where or when

But whenever it does, we'll be here for it

There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in

It's comin' in softly

On the wings of a song

There's somethin' in the water, I can taste it turnin' sour

It's bitter, I'm coughin'

But now it's in my blood

Lately, I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care

Who am I to sympathize when no one gave a damn?

I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care

'Cause who am I to wanna try? But

Change is a powerful thing, people are powerful beings

Tryin' to find the power in me to be faithful

Change is a powerful thing, I feel it comin' in me

Maybe by the time Summer's done, I'll be able

To be honest, capable

Of holdin' you in my arms without lettin' you fall

When I don't feel beautiful or stable

Maybe it's enough to just be where we are, because

Every time that we run, we don't know what it's from

Now we finally slow down, we feel close to it

There's a change gonna come, I don't know where or when

But whenever it does, we'll be here for it

Yeah, whenever it does, we'll be here for it

(Mmh)

Whenever it does, we'll be here for it