Lirik Lagu Change - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in
It's comin' in softly
On the wings of a bomb
There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in
It's comin' in hotly
And it's comin' in strong
Lately, I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care
Who am I to sympathize when no one gave a damn?
I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care
Who am I to wanna try? But
Change is a powerful thing, people are powerful beings
Tryin' to find the power in me to be faithful
Change is a powerful thing, I feel it comin' in me
Maybe by the time Summer's done, I'll be able
To be honest, capable
Of holdin' you in my arms without lettin' you fall
When I don't feel beautiful or stable
Maybe it's enough to just be where we are, because
Every time that we run, we don't know what it's from
Now we finally slow down, we feel close to it
There's a change gonna come, I don't know where or when
But whenever it does, we'll be here for it
There's somethin' in the wind, I can feel it blowin' in
It's comin' in softly
On the wings of a song
There's somethin' in the water, I can taste it turnin' sour
It's bitter, I'm coughin'
But now it's in my blood
Lately, I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care
Who am I to sympathize when no one gave a damn?
I've been thinkin' it's just someone else's job to care
'Cause who am I to wanna try? But
Change is a powerful thing, people are powerful beings
Tryin' to find the power in me to be faithful
Change is a powerful thing, I feel it comin' in me
Maybe by the time Summer's done, I'll be able
To be honest, capable
Of holdin' you in my arms without lettin' you fall
When I don't feel beautiful or stable
Maybe it's enough to just be where we are, because
Every time that we run, we don't know what it's from
Now we finally slow down, we feel close to it
There's a change gonna come, I don't know where or when
But whenever it does, we'll be here for it
Yeah, whenever it does, we'll be here for it
(Mmh)
Whenever it does, we'll be here for it
