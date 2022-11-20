Lirik Lagu Imaginary Girlfriend – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Imaginary Girlfriend – Mocca
I've never seen her
I've never met her
And all this time all you can do is just talk about her
All the thousands of things she says
And text messages you get
Straight from her
But I've never seen her
I've never seen her
I've never met her
And all this time all you can do is just brag about her
All those pictures that you take
And those flowers that you get
Just for her
But I've never seen her
Imaginary girlfriend
Imaginary girlfriend
All the million of things she says
And those messages you get
Straight from her
But I've never seen her
I've never seen her
I've never met her
And all this time all you can do is just talk about her
All those email that you sent
And those places that you went
While you were with her
But I've never seen her
Imaginary girlfriend
Imaginary girlfriend
How you tweeted her and said
Oh I miss you I can't wait
You bragged about her
But I've never seen her
