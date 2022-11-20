Lirik Lagu Imaginary Girlfriend – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Imaginary Girlfriend – Mocca

I've never seen her

I've never met her

And all this time all you can do is just talk about her

All the thousands of things she says

And text messages you get

Straight from her

But I've never seen her

I've never seen her

I've never met her

And all this time all you can do is just brag about her

All those pictures that you take

And those flowers that you get

Just for her

But I've never seen her

Imaginary girlfriend

Imaginary girlfriend

All the million of things she says

And those messages you get

Straight from her

But I've never seen her

I've never seen her

I've never met her

And all this time all you can do is just talk about her

All those email that you sent

And those places that you went

While you were with her

But I've never seen her

Imaginary girlfriend

Imaginary girlfriend

How you tweeted her and said

Oh I miss you I can't wait

You bragged about her

But I've never seen her