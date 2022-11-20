Lirik Lagu Get Free - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Free - Lana Del Rey

Finally, I'm crossing the threshold

From the ordinary world to the reveal of my heart

Undoubtedly, that will for certain

Take the dead out of the sea and the darkness from the arts

This is my commitment, my modern manifesto

I'm doing it for all of us who never got the chance

For, and for (shut up, shut up)

And all my birds of paradise (shut up, shut up)

Who never got to fly at night (shut up, shut up)

'Cause they were caught up in the dance

Sometimes it feels like I've got a war in my mind

I wanna get off, but I keep riding the ride

I never really noticed that I had to decide

To play someone's game, or live my own life

And now I do

I wanna move

Out of the black (out of the black)

Into the blue (into the blue)

Finally

Gone is the burden of the Crowley way of being

That comes from energies combined

Like my part was I

Was not discerning

And you, as we found out

Were not in your right mind

There's no more chasing rainbows and hoping for an end to them

Their arches are illusions, solid at first glance

But then you try to touch them (touch, touch)

There's nothing to hold on to (hold, hold)

The colors used to lure you in (shut up, shut up)

And put you in a trance (ah, ah, ah, yeah)

Sometimes it feels like I've got a war in my mind

I wanna get off, but I keep riding the ride

I never really noticed that I had to decide

To play someone's game, or live my own life

And now I do

I wanna move

Out of the black (out of the black)

Into the blue (into the blue)

Out of the black (out of the black)

Into the blue (into the blue)

Out of the black (out of the black)

Into the blue (into the blue)

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey

Album : Lust for Life

Tahun RIlis : 2017

Produser : Dean Reid, Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies & Rick Nowels

