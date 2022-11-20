Lirik Lagu Get Free - Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Finally, I'm crossing the threshold
From the ordinary world to the reveal of my heart
Undoubtedly, that will for certain
Take the dead out of the sea and the darkness from the arts
This is my commitment, my modern manifesto
I'm doing it for all of us who never got the chance
For, and for (shut up, shut up)
And all my birds of paradise (shut up, shut up)
Who never got to fly at night (shut up, shut up)
'Cause they were caught up in the dance
Sometimes it feels like I've got a war in my mind
I wanna get off, but I keep riding the ride
I never really noticed that I had to decide
To play someone's game, or live my own life
And now I do
I wanna move
Out of the black (out of the black)
Into the blue (into the blue)
Finally
Gone is the burden of the Crowley way of being
That comes from energies combined
Like my part was I
Was not discerning
And you, as we found out
Were not in your right mind
There's no more chasing rainbows and hoping for an end to them
Their arches are illusions, solid at first glance
But then you try to touch them (touch, touch)
There's nothing to hold on to (hold, hold)
The colors used to lure you in (shut up, shut up)
And put you in a trance (ah, ah, ah, yeah)
Sometimes it feels like I've got a war in my mind
I wanna get off, but I keep riding the ride
I never really noticed that I had to decide
To play someone's game, or live my own life
And now I do
I wanna move
Out of the black (out of the black)
Into the blue (into the blue)
Out of the black (out of the black)
Into the blue (into the blue)
Out of the black (out of the black)
Into the blue (into the blue)
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
Album : Lust for Life
Tahun RIlis : 2017
Produser : Dean Reid, Lana Del Rey, Kieron Menzies & Rick Nowels
