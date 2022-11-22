Lirik Lagu Southside of the Street - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Southside of the Street

I'm moving back to the southside of the street

I wanna be where I still can feel the heat

The sun is out, and the sky so blue

I can't believe how I've changed my view

Now I'm back on the southside of the street

Getting back to the life I lived so well

My baby's with me and, man, I'm feeling swell

I tried my best, but I could not cope

From the end of a telescope

Now I'm back in the life I loved so well

How much can I begin to say (that I love you so)

I want you every single day (and I won't let go this time)

We'll grab the time as it races past

Treat each moment as if it were our last

(Get along with just love in our hearts

As each day of the week passes by)

Let me tell you, it flies

Getting back to the speech, that's in my heart

So much to say that I don't know how to start

I'm moving back to the best of days

You better believe it, I changed my ways

Now I'm back to the speech that's in my heart

I'm moving back to the southside of the street

I wanna be where I still can feel the heat

The sun is out, and the sky so blue

I can't believe how I've changed my view

Now I'm back on the southside of the street

The only place where my life can be complete

I'm moving back to the southside of the street

Artis: The Zombies

Album: As Far as I Can See...

Tahun: 2004