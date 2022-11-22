Lirik Lagu Southside of the Street - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Southside of the Street
I'm moving back to the southside of the street
I wanna be where I still can feel the heat
The sun is out, and the sky so blue
I can't believe how I've changed my view
Now I'm back on the southside of the street
Getting back to the life I lived so well
My baby's with me and, man, I'm feeling swell
I tried my best, but I could not cope
From the end of a telescope
Now I'm back in the life I loved so well
How much can I begin to say (that I love you so)
I want you every single day (and I won't let go this time)
We'll grab the time as it races past
Treat each moment as if it were our last
(Get along with just love in our hearts
As each day of the week passes by)
Let me tell you, it flies
Getting back to the speech, that's in my heart
So much to say that I don't know how to start
I'm moving back to the best of days
You better believe it, I changed my ways
Now I'm back to the speech that's in my heart
I'm moving back to the southside of the street
I wanna be where I still can feel the heat
The sun is out, and the sky so blue
I can't believe how I've changed my view
Now I'm back on the southside of the street
The only place where my life can be complete
I'm moving back to the southside of the street
Artis: The Zombies
Album: As Far as I Can See...
Tahun: 2004
Artikel Pilihan