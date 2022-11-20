Lirik Lagu Good Morning Song – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Morning Song – Mocca
Your Love is like a morning dew
Pure and simple everyday
Your love is like a morning dew
Pouring softly everyday
Your love is like a glowing sunrise
Warm and shining everyday
Your love is like a morning breeze
Nice and easy to be loved
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Your love is like a morning dew
Pure and simple everyday
Your love is like a morning breeze
Nice and easy to be loved
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Good morning love
Have a nice day
Your love is like a morning dew
Pure and simple everyday
Kredit
Dirilis: 2015
Album: Home
Artis: Mocca
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt
Fakta di Balik Lagu Good Morning Song – Mocca
