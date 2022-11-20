Lirik Lagu Good Morning Song – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Morning Song – Mocca

Your Love is like a morning dew

Pure and simple everyday

Your love is like a morning dew

Pouring softly everyday

Your love is like a glowing sunrise

Warm and shining everyday

Your love is like a morning breeze

Nice and easy to be loved

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Your love is like a morning dew

Pure and simple everyday

Your love is like a morning breeze

Nice and easy to be loved

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Good morning love

Have a nice day

Your love is like a morning dew

Pure and simple everyday

Kredit

Dirilis: 2015

Album: Home

Artis: Mocca

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Children's Music, Pop, Korean Rock/Alt

Fakta di Balik Lagu Good Morning Song – Mocca