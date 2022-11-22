Lirik Lagu I Don’t Believe in Miracles - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Believe in Miracles
[Verse 1]
I walk along the road
And past your door
Then I remember things you said
I know in time it could have been
So much more
But if you wanna come back home
Go right ahead
[Chorus]
But I don't believe in miracles
I don't believe in miracles
But I thought you might show your face
Or have the grace
To tell me where you are
I believe I was your game, your ball
[Verse 2]
If you threw me up, then I would fall
And so you've won again
You win them all
But I'd believe I'd run to you
If you should call
[Chorus]
But I don't believe in miracles
I don't believe in miracles
But I thought you might show your face
Or have the grace
To tell me where you are
And I believe that somewhere there's someone
[Bridge]
Who's gonna light the way when things go wrong?
The bullet that shot me down
Was from your gun
The words that turned me round
Were from your song
[Chorus]
But I don't believe in miracles
I don't believe in miracles
But I thought you might show your face
Or have the grace
To tell me where you are
Artis: The Zombies
Album: As Far as I Can See...
