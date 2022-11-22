Lirik Lagu I Don’t Believe in Miracles - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Believe in Miracles

[Verse 1]

I walk along the road

And past your door

Then I remember things you said

I know in time it could have been

So much more

But if you wanna come back home

Go right ahead

[Chorus]

But I don't believe in miracles

I don't believe in miracles

But I thought you might show your face

Or have the grace

To tell me where you are

I believe I was your game, your ball

[Verse 2]

If you threw me up, then I would fall

And so you've won again

You win them all

But I'd believe I'd run to you

If you should call

[Chorus]

But I don't believe in miracles

I don't believe in miracles

But I thought you might show your face

Or have the grace

To tell me where you are

And I believe that somewhere there's someone

[Bridge]

Who's gonna light the way when things go wrong?

The bullet that shot me down

Was from your gun

The words that turned me round

Were from your song

[Chorus]

But I don't believe in miracles

I don't believe in miracles

But I thought you might show your face

Or have the grace

To tell me where you are

Artis: The Zombies

Album: As Far as I Can See...