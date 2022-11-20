Lirik Lagu Clown - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Clown - Monkey to Millionaire

Well, i just don't know what to do

If there's someone and it's you

Hide the drown beneath the frown

Loose the canon of a clown

I never know with what i got

It's just to senseless to find out

Brake the mirror turn around

If there is someone and it's you

Don't tell the other

They'll tell the other

One another and other...

That i know you too much

I just found about the truth

That acting cool is not so cool

I never care with what you got

Coz that is just the place to hide

Light the fire burn the health

Cure all the things that i have had

Guess i just don't know what to do

The door is open and it's you

Don't tell the other

They'll tell the other

One another and other...

That i know you too much

Kredit

Album: Lantai Merah

Artis: Monkey to Millionaire

Dirilis: 2009

Fakta di Balik Lagu Clown - Monkey to Millionaire

Lantai Merah merupakan album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang dirilis pada 2009, dengan alunan musik easy listening yang membuat betapa berbedanya album ini dengan album yang lainnya yang lebih kental dan sisi rock yang lebih gelap.

Dalam album ini memang mengusung tema cinta. salah satunya lagu yang bertajuk Clown.

Lagu tentang cinta atau ketertarikan dengan seseorang memang terdengar agak membosankan, tetapi lagu "Clown" ini benar-benar bagus baik dalam segi lirik maupun musiknya. Sangat cocok untuk pria yang sedang tertarik pada seseorang dan merasa canggung serta ingin menertawakan nasibnya.

Lagu ini dianggap sebagai lagu yang ditunggu-tunggu perilisannya oleh para pendengarnya karena lagu ini merupakan lagu yang membawa Monkey to Millionaire ini tumbuh dewasa dalam dunia musiknya. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)*** **