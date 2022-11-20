Lirik Lagu Clown - Monkey to Millionaire dan Fakta di Baliknya

Clown - Monkey to Millionaire
Well, i just don't know what to do
If there's someone and it's you
Hide the drown beneath the frown
Loose the canon of a clown
I never know with what i got
It's just to senseless to find out
Brake the mirror turn around
If there is someone and it's you
Don't tell the other
They'll tell the other
One another and other...
That i know you too much
I just found about the truth
That acting cool is not so cool
I never care with what you got
Coz that is just the place to hide
Light the fire burn the health
Cure all the things that i have had
Guess i just don't know what to do
The door is open and it's you
Don't tell the other
They'll tell the other
One another and other...
That i know you too much
Kredit
Album: Lantai Merah
Artis: Monkey to Millionaire
Dirilis: 2009
Fakta di Balik Lagu Clown - Monkey to Millionaire
Lantai Merah merupakan album milik Monkey to Millionaire yang dirilis pada 2009, dengan alunan musik easy listening yang membuat betapa berbedanya album ini dengan album yang lainnya yang lebih kental dan sisi rock yang lebih gelap.
Dalam album ini memang mengusung tema cinta. salah satunya lagu yang bertajuk Clown.
Lagu tentang cinta atau ketertarikan dengan seseorang memang terdengar agak membosankan, tetapi lagu "Clown" ini benar-benar bagus baik dalam segi lirik maupun musiknya. Sangat cocok untuk pria yang sedang tertarik pada seseorang dan merasa canggung serta ingin menertawakan nasibnya.
Lagu ini dianggap sebagai lagu yang ditunggu-tunggu perilisannya oleh para pendengarnya karena lagu ini merupakan lagu yang membawa Monkey to Millionaire ini tumbuh dewasa dalam dunia musiknya. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)*** **
