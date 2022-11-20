Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Lana Del Rey

Baby, you understand me now

If sometimes you see that I'm mad

Don't you know no one alive can always be an angel?

When everything goes wrong, you see some bad

But I'm just a soul whose intentions are good

Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood

You know sometimes, baby, I'm so carefree

With a joy that's hard to hide

And then sometimes again it seems that all I have is worry

And then you're bound to see my other side

But I'm just a soul whose intentions are good

Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood

If I seem edgy

I want you to know

I never meant to take it out on you

Life has its problems

And I get more than my share

But that's one thing I never mean to do

'Cause I love you

Oh-oh-baby, I'm just human

Don't you know I have faults like anyone?

Sometimes I find myself alone

Regretting some little foolish thing

There's some simple thing that I've done

'Cause I'm just a soul whose intentions are good

Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood

I try so hard, don't let me be misunderstood

I try so hard, don't let me be misunderstood

Credit