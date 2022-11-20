Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Lana Del Rey
Baby, you understand me now
If sometimes you see that I'm mad
Don't you know no one alive can always be an angel?
When everything goes wrong, you see some bad
But I'm just a soul whose intentions are good
Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood
You know sometimes, baby, I'm so carefree
With a joy that's hard to hide
And then sometimes again it seems that all I have is worry
And then you're bound to see my other side
But I'm just a soul whose intentions are good
Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood
If I seem edgy
I want you to know
I never meant to take it out on you
Life has its problems
And I get more than my share
But that's one thing I never mean to do
'Cause I love you
Oh-oh-baby, I'm just human
Don't you know I have faults like anyone?
Sometimes I find myself alone
Regretting some little foolish thing
There's some simple thing that I've done
'Cause I'm just a soul whose intentions are good
Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood
I try so hard, don't let me be misunderstood
I try so hard, don't let me be misunderstood
