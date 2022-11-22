Lirik Lagu Memphis - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Memphis

It's not the note so reminiscent

Of everything I've ever known

That makes me want to be with you

Beneath the shimmering waves of moonlight

That dance and tremble at our feet

I want you in my arms and in my soul

No matter what the future holds

You know tonight they kiss in Memphis

And trace the writing on the wall

Tonight my soul has wings

Drifting in an ancient sky

Deep within the Valley of the Kings

Tonight there's not a a trace of Elvis

To claim the magic southern sky

And how I want to be with you

And I can feel the breath of angels

A spirit that I can't deny

That reaches out across three thousand years

Dissolves my heart in joy and tears

You know tonight they kiss in Memphis

And trace the writing on the wall

Tonight my soul has wings

Drifting in an ancient sky

Deep within the Valley of the Kings

In my heart there's a song that's been waiting

It's been held like a coil on a spring

Let it run, let it fly

Changing my life with its freedom ring

You know tonight they kiss in Memphis

And trace the writing on the wall

Tonight my soul has wings

Drifting in an ancient sky

Seeing with an eagle's eye

Lost within the Valley of the Kings