Lirik Lagu Memphis - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Memphis
It's not the note so reminiscent
Of everything I've ever known
That makes me want to be with you
Beneath the shimmering waves of moonlight
That dance and tremble at our feet
I want you in my arms and in my soul
No matter what the future holds
You know tonight they kiss in Memphis
And trace the writing on the wall
Tonight my soul has wings
Drifting in an ancient sky
Deep within the Valley of the Kings
Tonight there's not a a trace of Elvis
To claim the magic southern sky
And how I want to be with you
And I can feel the breath of angels
A spirit that I can't deny
That reaches out across three thousand years
Dissolves my heart in joy and tears
You know tonight they kiss in Memphis
And trace the writing on the wall
Tonight my soul has wings
Drifting in an ancient sky
Deep within the Valley of the Kings
In my heart there's a song that's been waiting
It's been held like a coil on a spring
Let it run, let it fly
Changing my life with its freedom ring
You know tonight they kiss in Memphis
And trace the writing on the wall
Tonight my soul has wings
Drifting in an ancient sky
Seeing with an eagle's eye
Lost within the Valley of the Kings
