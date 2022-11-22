Lirik Lagu Together - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Together

How can I tell you how much I still love you

I've never had to pretend

Gonna be with you always forever

Together now until the end my friend

I still remember the night that I met you

Thinking that something could start

And from that moment could never let you go

Together now from the start

And I've come to need you

Like flowers need the rain

Have to love you

As much as seasons have to change in time

Gonna be with you always completely

Together now and from the start

And I've come to need you

Like flowers need the rain

Have to love you

As much as seasons have to change in time

Even the worst times we've been through together

Never have pulled us apart

I'm just so glad to be close as ever

And still in love with you sweatheart

Artis: The Zombies

Album: As Far as I Can See...