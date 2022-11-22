Lirik Lagu Together - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Together
How can I tell you how much I still love you
I've never had to pretend
Gonna be with you always forever
Together now until the end my friend
I still remember the night that I met you
Thinking that something could start
And from that moment could never let you go
Together now from the start
And I've come to need you
Like flowers need the rain
Have to love you
As much as seasons have to change in time
Gonna be with you always completely
Together now and from the start
And I've come to need you
Like flowers need the rain
Have to love you
As much as seasons have to change in time
Even the worst times we've been through together
Never have pulled us apart
I'm just so glad to be close as ever
And still in love with you sweatheart
Artis: The Zombies
Album: As Far as I Can See...
