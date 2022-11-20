Lirik Lagu Flip a Coin – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flip a Coin – VICTON

All this luck luck luck is a part of us

We got no one here that's ahead of us

We are getting what we want

It's the time to be the best

Only got one shot, getting serious

Flip that coin jakjeonghae i paneul teoreo

Flip over I don't know nae gilman georeo

Geunyang kkirikkiri haechiuryeogo hae

Yeogin jaemideuri heulleo neomchiryeo hae

Yeah nan dongjeon han gaero i game

Da kkaebusyeo meogeobeoryeo flip that coin

Jjaljjarineun beoryeo beoryeo beoreobeoryeo

Whole lot of money on my body

Baribari get that dough

Geurigo ne meori wiro jjigeobeoryeo

Neocheoreom trend jinabeorin hit them folks

Nan yeoreo beonui silpaedo

Bakkwo yeoreo beonui gihoero

Seonmyeonghaejin destiny

Urin jeomjeom deo michiji

Geureoke hana dulssik jaekkyeo da

Game hadeut eeney meeney miney moe

Maeumbodan momi ganeun daero ga losing control

Flip that coin

Flip that coin, flip it flip it flip it

Flip it up and join, yeah we winnin' winnin'

No prob ijen urin maeiri chukje

No matter how it goes jeongdabeun neul ppeonhae