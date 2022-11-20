Lirik Lagu Flip a Coin – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flip a Coin – VICTON
All this luck luck luck is a part of us
We got no one here that's ahead of us
We are getting what we want
It's the time to be the best
Only got one shot, getting serious
Flip that coin jakjeonghae i paneul teoreo
Flip over I don't know nae gilman georeo
Geunyang kkirikkiri haechiuryeogo hae
Yeogin jaemideuri heulleo neomchiryeo hae
Yeah nan dongjeon han gaero i game
Da kkaebusyeo meogeobeoryeo flip that coin
Jjaljjarineun beoryeo beoryeo beoreobeoryeo
Whole lot of money on my body
Baribari get that dough
Geurigo ne meori wiro jjigeobeoryeo
Neocheoreom trend jinabeorin hit them folks
Nan yeoreo beonui silpaedo
Bakkwo yeoreo beonui gihoero
Seonmyeonghaejin destiny
Urin jeomjeom deo michiji
Geureoke hana dulssik jaekkyeo da
Game hadeut eeney meeney miney moe
Maeumbodan momi ganeun daero ga losing control
Flip that coin
Flip that coin, flip it flip it flip it
Flip it up and join, yeah we winnin' winnin'
No prob ijen urin maeiri chukje
No matter how it goes jeongdabeun neul ppeonhae
