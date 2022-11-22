Lirik Lagu With You Not Here - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You Not Here
Once we were close
Never apart
You always were the one who had my heart
I get so cold
Without your flame
I lie awake at night
And I call your name
With you not here
What is there
No feeling left beyond the tears
There's only an empty space
Where once we crowded our hopes
And shared all our dreams
Since you've been gone
I've missed you so
No matter how I try
I can't let go
I can't believe
You've gone away
The colour's faded now
The world is grey
With you not here
I'm left with
Only the will to disappear
And I don't know what else to do
Except to peer into the mist
And I will never say goodbye
The things we did
Remain with me eternally
Don't know where I go from here
'Cause there's really nothing clear
Beyond the tears
And the rain keeps falling
And the rain keeps coming on down
Oh the rain keeps falling
Like a refrain keeps coming around
And around and around
With you not here
I'm left with
Only the will to disappear
No rainbow to wrap around me as I
Peer into the mist
And I won't ever say goodbye
The things we did
Remain with me eternally
Don't know where I go from here
'Cause there's really nothing clear
Beyond the tears
