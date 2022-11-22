Lirik Lagu With You Not Here - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu With You Not Here

Once we were close

Never apart

You always were the one who had my heart

I get so cold

Without your flame

I lie awake at night

And I call your name

With you not here

What is there

No feeling left beyond the tears

There's only an empty space

Where once we crowded our hopes

And shared all our dreams

Since you've been gone

I've missed you so

No matter how I try

I can't let go

I can't believe

You've gone away

The colour's faded now

The world is grey

With you not here

I'm left with

Only the will to disappear

And I don't know what else to do

Except to peer into the mist

And I will never say goodbye

The things we did

Remain with me eternally

Don't know where I go from here

'Cause there's really nothing clear

Beyond the tears

And the rain keeps falling

And the rain keeps coming on down

Oh the rain keeps falling

Like a refrain keeps coming around

And around and around

With you not here

I'm left with

Only the will to disappear

No rainbow to wrap around me as I

Peer into the mist

And I won't ever say goodbye

The things we did

Remain with me eternally

Don't know where I go from here

'Cause there's really nothing clear

Beyond the tears