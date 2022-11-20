Lirik Lagu You Feel Like - Hojean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Feel Like - Hojean

Deep in a fantasy right by your side

Wondering where you've been all my life

Feels like I made you up in my mind

But you're real and I'm reelin in all of these feelings

I'm trying to find the words but nothing ever works

How do I describe what's in front of my eyes?

This angel in my shirt

Makes me immature but I don't mind it

I kinda like it

'Cause you feel like summertime morning dew and midnight drives

I just wanna feel it with you

Like a glass of lemonade mercury in retrograde

I just wanna feel it with you

You, you, you

I just wanna feel it with you

Freeze the moment

Slow the motion

Wanna take it in

Never knowin' where we're going

Only where we've been

Pull me closer

Need a dose of

You all on my skin

'Cause that's just how I'm feeling right now

I'm trying to find the words but nothing ever works

How do I describe what's in front of my eyes?

'Cause you feel like summertime morning dew and midnight drives

I just wanna feel it with you

Like a glass of lemonade mercury in retrograde