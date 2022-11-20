Lirik Lagu You Feel Like - Hojean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Feel Like - Hojean
Deep in a fantasy right by your side
Wondering where you've been all my life
Feels like I made you up in my mind
But you're real and I'm reelin in all of these feelings
I'm trying to find the words but nothing ever works
How do I describe what's in front of my eyes?
This angel in my shirt
Makes me immature but I don't mind it
I kinda like it
'Cause you feel like summertime morning dew and midnight drives
I just wanna feel it with you
Like a glass of lemonade mercury in retrograde
I just wanna feel it with you
You, you, you
I just wanna feel it with you
Freeze the moment
Slow the motion
Wanna take it in
Never knowin' where we're going
Only where we've been
Pull me closer
Need a dose of
You all on my skin
'Cause that's just how I'm feeling right now
I'm trying to find the words but nothing ever works
How do I describe what's in front of my eyes?
'Cause you feel like summertime morning dew and midnight drives
I just wanna feel it with you
Like a glass of lemonade mercury in retrograde
