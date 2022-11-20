Lirik Lagu Wing$ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wing$ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

I was seven years old, when I got my first pair

And I stepped outside

And I was like, momma, this air bubble right here

It's gonna make me fly

I hit that court and when I jumped

I jumped, I swear I got so high

I touched the net, mom, I touched the net

This is the best day of my life

Air Max's were next

That air bubble, that mesh

The box, the smell, the stuffin', the tread

At school, I was so cool

I knew that I couldn't crease 'em

My friends couldn't afford 'em

Four stripes on their Adidas

On the court I wasn't the best

But my kicks were like the pros

Yo, I stick out my tongue

So everyone could see that logo

Nike Air Flight, book bag was so dope

And then my friend Carlos' brother

Got murdered for his Fours, whoa

See he just wanted a jump shot

But they wanted his Starter coat, though

Didn't wanna get caught, from Genesee Park to Othello

You'd get clowned for those Pro Wings, with the velcro

Those were not tight

I was trying to fly without leaving the ground

Wanted to be him

I wanted to be that guy, I wanted to touch the rim

I wanted to be cool, and I wanted to fit in

I wanted what he had, America, it begins

I wanna fly

Can you take me far away?

Give me a star to reach for

Tell me what it takes

And I'll go so high

I'll go so high

My feet won't touch the ground

Just stitch my wings

And pull the strings

I bought these dreams

That all fall down

We want what we can't have

The commodity makes us want it

So expensive, damn, I just got to flaunt it

Got to show 'em, so exclusive, this that new shit

A hundred dollars for a pair of shoes

I would never hoop in