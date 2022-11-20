Lirik Lagu Wing$ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wing$ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
I was seven years old, when I got my first pair
And I stepped outside
And I was like, momma, this air bubble right here
It's gonna make me fly
I hit that court and when I jumped
I jumped, I swear I got so high
I touched the net, mom, I touched the net
This is the best day of my life
Air Max's were next
That air bubble, that mesh
The box, the smell, the stuffin', the tread
At school, I was so cool
I knew that I couldn't crease 'em
My friends couldn't afford 'em
Four stripes on their Adidas
On the court I wasn't the best
But my kicks were like the pros
Yo, I stick out my tongue
So everyone could see that logo
Nike Air Flight, book bag was so dope
And then my friend Carlos' brother
Got murdered for his Fours, whoa
See he just wanted a jump shot
But they wanted his Starter coat, though
Didn't wanna get caught, from Genesee Park to Othello
You'd get clowned for those Pro Wings, with the velcro
Those were not tight
I was trying to fly without leaving the ground
Wanted to be him
I wanted to be that guy, I wanted to touch the rim
I wanted to be cool, and I wanted to fit in
I wanted what he had, America, it begins
I wanna fly
Can you take me far away?
Give me a star to reach for
Tell me what it takes
And I'll go so high
I'll go so high
My feet won't touch the ground
Just stitch my wings
And pull the strings
I bought these dreams
That all fall down
We want what we can't have
The commodity makes us want it
So expensive, damn, I just got to flaunt it
Got to show 'em, so exclusive, this that new shit
A hundred dollars for a pair of shoes
I would never hoop in
