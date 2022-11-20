Lirik Lagu Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. /IMDb

Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

When I was in the 3rd grade I thought that I was gay 'cause I could draw
My uncle was and I kept my room straight
I told my mom, tears rushing down my face, she's like
"Ben you've loved girls since before pre-K"
Trippin', yeah, I guess she had a point, didn't she?
A bunch of stereotypes all in my head
I remember doing the math like "Yeah, I'm good a little league"
A pre-conceived idea of what it all meant
For those who like the same sex had the characteristics
The right-wing conservatives think its a decision
And you can be cured with some treatment and religion
Man-made, rewiring of a pre-disposition, playing God
Ahh nah, here we go
America the brave
Still fears what we don't know And God loves all his children it's somehow forgotten
But we paraphrase a book written 3, 500 hundred years ago
I don't know

And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm

If I was gay I would think hip-hop hates me
Have you read the Youtube comments lately
"Man that's gay" Gets dropped on the daily
We've become so numb to what we're sayin'
Our culture founded from oppression
Yeah, we don't have acceptance for 'em
Call each other faggots behind the keys of a message board
A word routed in hate, yet our genre still ignores it
Gay is synonymous with the lesser
It's the same hate that's caused wars from religion
Gender to skin color the complexion of your pigment
The same fight that lead people to walk-outs and sit-ins
It's human rights for everybody
There is no difference
Live on! And be yourself!
When I was in church, they taught me something else
If you preach hate at the service Those words aren't anointed
And that Holy Water, that you soak in is then poisoned
When everyone else Is more comfortable remaining voiceless
Rather than fighting for humans, that have had their rights stolen
I might not be the same But that's not important
No freedom 'til we're equal
Damn right I support it

I don't know

And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm

We press play Don't press pause
Progress, march on!
With a veil over our eyes
We turn our back on the cause
'Till the day That my uncles can be united by law
Their kids are walkin' around the hallway
Plagued by pain in their heart
A world so hateful, some would rather die than be who they are
And a certificate on paper
Isn't gonna solve it all, but it's a damn good place to start
No law's gonna change us
We have to change us, whatever God you believe in
We come from the same one
Strip away the fear
Underneath it's all the same love
About time that we raised up

And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm

Love is patient, love is kind
Love is patient
Love is kind (Not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, love is kind

Kredit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
2

Sinopsis Serial Drama 1899, Imigran Gelap yang Bertemu dengan Penumpang Misterius
3

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
4

Pangandaran Boyong 29 Medali di Porprov XIV Jabar 2022, Berikut Hasil Perolehannya
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Pertama: Jam Tayang dan Channel Nonton Streaming
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Siapa Sophie Corcoran yang Hina Batik Indonesia di G20? Dibahas Kementerian PUPR hingga Ikut Pemilu Inggris
8

Paspampres 'Dirujak' Usai Kecolongan Saat Kawal Presiden di Bali, Netizen: yang Depan Fashion Show?
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Deddy Corbuzier Masih Dihujat Usai Konflik dengan Meyden: Gue Pikir Temen Kenal Lama Boleh Ceng-cengan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

INFO BMKG Pusat Gempa Malam Ini Terjadi Gempa di Pangandaran 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

INFO BMKG Pusat Gempa Malam Ini Terjadi Gempa di Pangandaran 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Khazanah Islam: Ini 10 Hal yang Mencerminkan Sifat Wanita Muslimah

Khazanah Islam: Ini 10 Hal yang Mencerminkan Sifat Wanita Muslimah

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 2 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Pintu Berkah, Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Pintu Berkah, Panggilan

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 20 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 20 November 2022, Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pagi Hari Termasuk Makassar

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulsel Minggu, 20 November 2022, Hujan Intensitas Sedang Pagi Hari Termasuk Makassar

20 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Siang Berawan, Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:59 WIB

Zona Priangan

Eric Dier Mengaku Kecewa Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Diwarnai dengan Kontroversi

Eric Dier Mengaku Kecewa Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 Diwarnai dengan Kontroversi

20 November 2022, 01:58 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Banjarnegara, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:55 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Gempa Bumi 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran

Gempa Bumi 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Baik Dibaca Sebelum Tidur, Berikut Bacaan Surah Al-Mulk Ayat 21-30 Beserta Artinya

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Baik Dibaca Sebelum Tidur, Berikut Bacaan Surah Al-Mulk Ayat 21-30 Beserta Artinya

20 November 2022, 01:53 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Gempa M5,3 Guncang Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya, BMKG: Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

Gempa M5,3 Guncang Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya, BMKG: Tidak Berpotensi Tsunami

20 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Kendalku

Gempa 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

Gempa 5.3 Magnitudo Guncang Kabupaten Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Ini Penjelasan BMKG

20 November 2022, 01:52 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Purwokerto, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:51 WIB

Kendalku

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

20 November 2022, 01:46 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

20 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Kendalku

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

20 November 2022, 01:41 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

20 November 2022, 01:38 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:33 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

20 November 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Kudus

20 November Hari Apa? Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Informasi Lengkap Tentang Peringatan Hari Itu

20 November Hari Apa? Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Informasi Lengkap Tentang Peringatan Hari Itu

20 November 2022, 01:29 WIB

Cilacap Update

11 Mall Terbaik Di Semarang Tempat Favorit Belanja Banyak Orang

11 Mall Terbaik Di Semarang Tempat Favorit Belanja Banyak Orang

20 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Amalkan 4 Asmaul Husna Ini Bila Punya Masalah Dan Ingin Dilancarkan Rezeki

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Amalkan 4 Asmaul Husna Ini Bila Punya Masalah Dan Ingin Dilancarkan Rezeki

20 November 2022, 01:25 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Ya Sudahlah - Bondan Prakoso dan Fade2Black: Ketika Mimpimu Yang Begitu Indah

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Ya Sudahlah - Bondan Prakoso dan Fade2Black: Ketika Mimpimu Yang Begitu Indah

20 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Benda Penghalang Rezeki dan Waktu Mandi Berpahala,

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Benda Penghalang Rezeki dan Waktu Mandi Berpahala,

20 November 2022, 01:19 WIB