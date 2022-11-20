Lirik Lagu Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
When I was in the 3rd grade I thought that I was gay 'cause I could draw
My uncle was and I kept my room straight
I told my mom, tears rushing down my face, she's like
"Ben you've loved girls since before pre-K"
Trippin', yeah, I guess she had a point, didn't she?
A bunch of stereotypes all in my head
I remember doing the math like "Yeah, I'm good a little league"
A pre-conceived idea of what it all meant
For those who like the same sex had the characteristics
The right-wing conservatives think its a decision
And you can be cured with some treatment and religion
Man-made, rewiring of a pre-disposition, playing God
Ahh nah, here we go
America the brave
Still fears what we don't know And God loves all his children it's somehow forgotten
But we paraphrase a book written 3, 500 hundred years ago
I don't know
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
If I was gay I would think hip-hop hates me
Have you read the Youtube comments lately
"Man that's gay" Gets dropped on the daily
We've become so numb to what we're sayin'
Our culture founded from oppression
Yeah, we don't have acceptance for 'em
Call each other faggots behind the keys of a message board
A word routed in hate, yet our genre still ignores it
Gay is synonymous with the lesser
It's the same hate that's caused wars from religion
Gender to skin color the complexion of your pigment
The same fight that lead people to walk-outs and sit-ins
It's human rights for everybody
There is no difference
Live on! And be yourself!
When I was in church, they taught me something else
If you preach hate at the service Those words aren't anointed
And that Holy Water, that you soak in is then poisoned
When everyone else Is more comfortable remaining voiceless
Rather than fighting for humans, that have had their rights stolen
I might not be the same But that's not important
No freedom 'til we're equal
Damn right I support it
I don't know
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
We press play Don't press pause
Progress, march on!
With a veil over our eyes
We turn our back on the cause
'Till the day That my uncles can be united by law
Their kids are walkin' around the hallway
Plagued by pain in their heart
A world so hateful, some would rather die than be who they are
And a certificate on paper
Isn't gonna solve it all, but it's a damn good place to start
No law's gonna change us
We have to change us, whatever God you believe in
We come from the same one
Strip away the fear
Underneath it's all the same love
About time that we raised up
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
And I can't change
Even if I tried
Even if I wanted to
My love, my love, my love
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
She keeps me warm
Love is patient, love is kind
Love is patient
Love is kind (Not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)
Love is patient, love is kind
