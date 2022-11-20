Lirik Lagu Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Same Love – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

When I was in the 3rd grade I thought that I was gay 'cause I could draw

My uncle was and I kept my room straight

I told my mom, tears rushing down my face, she's like

"Ben you've loved girls since before pre-K"

Trippin', yeah, I guess she had a point, didn't she?

A bunch of stereotypes all in my head

I remember doing the math like "Yeah, I'm good a little league"

A pre-conceived idea of what it all meant

For those who like the same sex had the characteristics

The right-wing conservatives think its a decision

And you can be cured with some treatment and religion

Man-made, rewiring of a pre-disposition, playing God

Ahh nah, here we go

America the brave

Still fears what we don't know And God loves all his children it's somehow forgotten

But we paraphrase a book written 3, 500 hundred years ago

I don't know

And I can't change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can't change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

If I was gay I would think hip-hop hates me

Have you read the Youtube comments lately

"Man that's gay" Gets dropped on the daily

We've become so numb to what we're sayin'

Our culture founded from oppression

Yeah, we don't have acceptance for 'em

Call each other faggots behind the keys of a message board

A word routed in hate, yet our genre still ignores it

Gay is synonymous with the lesser

It's the same hate that's caused wars from religion

Gender to skin color the complexion of your pigment

The same fight that lead people to walk-outs and sit-ins

It's human rights for everybody

There is no difference

Live on! And be yourself!

When I was in church, they taught me something else

If you preach hate at the service Those words aren't anointed

And that Holy Water, that you soak in is then poisoned

When everyone else Is more comfortable remaining voiceless

Rather than fighting for humans, that have had their rights stolen

I might not be the same But that's not important

No freedom 'til we're equal

Damn right I support it

I don't know

And I can't change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

We press play Don't press pause

Progress, march on!

With a veil over our eyes

We turn our back on the cause

'Till the day That my uncles can be united by law

Their kids are walkin' around the hallway

Plagued by pain in their heart

A world so hateful, some would rather die than be who they are

And a certificate on paper

Isn't gonna solve it all, but it's a damn good place to start

No law's gonna change us

We have to change us, whatever God you believe in

We come from the same one

Strip away the fear

Underneath it's all the same love

About time that we raised up

And I can't change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

And I can't change

Even if I tried

Even if I wanted to

My love, my love, my love

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

She keeps me warm

Love is patient, love is kind

Love is patient

Love is kind (Not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient, (Not crying on Sundays) love is kind (I'm not crying on Sundays)

Love is patient, love is kind

