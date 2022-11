Lirik Lagu As Far as I Can See

There's a slow train coming

From the distance coming

As far as I can see

From a blue horizon

That I keep my eyes on

And I search constantly

Let it come

There's a safe house waiting

That I know is waiting

Some way down the line

And I can't quite see there

Though some day I'll be there

And I look for the sign

Let it shine

Only as far as I can see

Artis: The Zombies

Album: As Far as I Can See...

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Pop, Rock