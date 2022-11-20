Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light – The Honeysticks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light – The Honeysticks

Take me up tight

Strung up like a kite

Dumb, wicked, and white

Love me in spite

If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light

With no kiss goodnight

We ever fight when I'm away?

Did your mother always seem to hate me?

I'm sicker every day and now I'm terrified of talking to my friends only to stay still

Dreaming of our first born and your hair covered in popcorn

You never leave

You never leave

You never leave

You leave me up tight

Strung up like a kite

Dumb, wicked, and white

Love me in spite

If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light

With no kiss goodnight

We ever fight when I'm away?

Credit

Artis: The Honeysticks & Ricky Montgomery

Penulis lagu: Ricky Montgomery, Caleb Hurst, dan Benjamin Russin

Album: The Honeysticks

Rilis: 2018

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu Out Like a Light

The Honeysticks adalah band yang berbasis di Los Angeles dan band ini menghiasi Storke Plaza dengan beberapa musik indie-rock khas mereka.

The Honeysticks melakukan perjalanan ke UC Santa Barbara untuk memainkan beberapa lagu mereka yang lebih terkenal serta untuk menyaring beberapa lagu baru dari EP mereka yang belum dirilis dengan judul kerja Honeysticks 2.