Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light – The Honeysticks dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Out Like a Light – The Honeysticks
Take me up tight
Strung up like a kite
Dumb, wicked, and white
Love me in spite
If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light
With no kiss goodnight
We ever fight when I'm away?
Did your mother always seem to hate me?
I'm sicker every day and now I'm terrified of talking to my friends only to stay still
Dreaming of our first born and your hair covered in popcorn
You never leave
You never leave
You never leave
You leave me up tight
Strung up like a kite
Dumb, wicked, and white
Love me in spite
If I betray our lonely nights spent out like a light
With no kiss goodnight
We ever fight when I'm away?
Credit
Artis: The Honeysticks & Ricky Montgomery
Penulis lagu: Ricky Montgomery, Caleb Hurst, dan Benjamin Russin
Album: The Honeysticks
Rilis: 2018
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu Out Like a Light
The Honeysticks adalah band yang berbasis di Los Angeles dan band ini menghiasi Storke Plaza dengan beberapa musik indie-rock khas mereka.
The Honeysticks melakukan perjalanan ke UC Santa Barbara untuk memainkan beberapa lagu mereka yang lebih terkenal serta untuk menyaring beberapa lagu baru dari EP mereka yang belum dirilis dengan judul kerja Honeysticks 2.
Artikel Pilihan