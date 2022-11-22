Lirik Lagu I Want to Fly - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want to Fly
[Verse 1]
Bathed in starlight
Birds wheel hard across the sky
Me, I want to fly
And the days go so slow
With no way to satisfy
I just must break free, 'cause I
[Chorus]
I want to fly
Leave the ordinary world
And say goodbye
Kiss the earth and make a wish
And say a prayer for the lonely ones
[Verse 2]
Clouds come steepling
Peopling fantasies that I
Watch as they race by
And my heart is breaking
Aching for the reason why
Me, I want to fly
[Chorus]
I want to fly
Leave the ordinary world
And say goodbye
Catch the wind and kiss the sun
And make a prayer to the only one
[Bridge]
Sometimes I
Feel like I
Only exist, and I just
I need to
Be free to
Become myself
[Outro]
Some lay sleeping
Deep inside a lullaby
Me, I want to fly!
And my heart is breaking
Artis: The Zombies
