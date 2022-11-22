Lirik Lagu I Want to Fly - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want to Fly

[Verse 1]

Bathed in starlight

Birds wheel hard across the sky

Me, I want to fly

And the days go so slow

With no way to satisfy

I just must break free, 'cause I

[Chorus]

I want to fly

Leave the ordinary world

And say goodbye

Kiss the earth and make a wish

And say a prayer for the lonely ones

[Verse 2]

Clouds come steepling

Peopling fantasies that I

Watch as they race by

And my heart is breaking

Aching for the reason why

Me, I want to fly

[Chorus]

I want to fly

Leave the ordinary world

And say goodbye

Catch the wind and kiss the sun

And make a prayer to the only one

[Bridge]

Sometimes I

Feel like I

Only exist, and I just

I need to

Be free to

Become myself

[Outro]

Some lay sleeping

Deep inside a lullaby

Me, I want to fly!

And my heart is breaking

Artis: The Zombies