Lirik Lagu Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Hey Macklemore? Can we go thrift shopping?

What, what, what, what

What, what, what, what

What, what, what, what

What, what, what, what

What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)

What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)

What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)

What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da) oh

oh

(Bada, bada, bada doo da)

(Bada, bada, bada doo da) ow

I'm gonna pop some tags

Only got twenty dollars in my pocket

I, I, I'm hunting, looking for a come-up

This is fucking awesome

Nah walk up to the club like, what up, I got a big cock

I'm just pumped, just bought some shit from the thrift shop (oh)

Ice on the fringe, it's so damn frosty

The people like, "Damn! That's a cold ass honkey"

Rollin' in, hella deep, headin' to the mezzanine

Dressed in all pink, 'cept my gator shoes, those are green

Draped in a leopard mink, girls standin' next to me

Probably shoulda washed this, smells like R. Kelly's sheets

(Piss)

But shit, it was ninety-nine cents

(Bag it) coppin' it, washin' it

'Bout to go and get some compliments

Passin' up on those moccasins someone else's been walkin' in them

Bummy and grungy, fuck it man, I am stuntin' and flossin' and

And savin' my money and I'm hella happy that's a bargain, bitch

I'ma take your grandpa's style, I'ma take your grandpa's style

No for real ask your grandpa can I have his hand-me-downs?

(Thank you) velour jumpsuit and some house slippers

Dookie brown leather jacket that I found diggin'

They had a broken keyboard, I bought a broken keyboard

I bought a skeet blanket, and then I bought a kneeboard

Hello, hello, my ace man, my mellow

John Wayne ain't got nothing on my fringe game, hell no

I could take some Pro Wings, make them cool, sell those

The sneaker heads would be like "Aw, he got the Velcros"

I'm gonna pop some tags

Only got twenty dollars in my pocket

I, I, I'm hunting, looking for a come-up

This is fucking awesome