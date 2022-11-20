Lirik Lagu Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Hey Macklemore? Can we go thrift shopping?
What, what, what, what
What, what, what, what
What, what, what, what
What, what, what, what
What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)
What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)
What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da)
What, what, what, what (bada, bada, bada doo da) oh
oh
(Bada, bada, bada doo da)
(Bada, bada, bada doo da) ow
I'm gonna pop some tags
Only got twenty dollars in my pocket
I, I, I'm hunting, looking for a come-up
This is fucking awesome
Nah walk up to the club like, what up, I got a big cock
I'm just pumped, just bought some shit from the thrift shop (oh)
Ice on the fringe, it's so damn frosty
The people like, "Damn! That's a cold ass honkey"
Rollin' in, hella deep, headin' to the mezzanine
Dressed in all pink, 'cept my gator shoes, those are green
Draped in a leopard mink, girls standin' next to me
Probably shoulda washed this, smells like R. Kelly's sheets
(Piss)
But shit, it was ninety-nine cents
(Bag it) coppin' it, washin' it
'Bout to go and get some compliments
Passin' up on those moccasins someone else's been walkin' in them
Bummy and grungy, fuck it man, I am stuntin' and flossin' and
And savin' my money and I'm hella happy that's a bargain, bitch
I'ma take your grandpa's style, I'ma take your grandpa's style
No for real ask your grandpa can I have his hand-me-downs?
(Thank you) velour jumpsuit and some house slippers
Dookie brown leather jacket that I found diggin'
They had a broken keyboard, I bought a broken keyboard
I bought a skeet blanket, and then I bought a kneeboard
Hello, hello, my ace man, my mellow
John Wayne ain't got nothing on my fringe game, hell no
I could take some Pro Wings, make them cool, sell those
The sneaker heads would be like "Aw, he got the Velcros"
I'm gonna pop some tags
Only got twenty dollars in my pocket
I, I, I'm hunting, looking for a come-up
This is fucking awesome
