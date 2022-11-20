Lirik Lagu You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3

Velvet eyes are a part of me

Sunset smiles and secret tears

Time my life to a fallen leaf

Watch the spring in all its plumage

Beautiful like the stars at night

Twist and turn before the dawn

Beautiful like the moon at night

Ducks and dives into the sea

Curtains drawn, you'll miss the light

Your dawning spell will be broken

Vanished days are hard to find

Half-life dreams will not be worth much

But you're beautiful like the stars at night

Twist and turn before the dawn

Beautiful like the moon at night

Ducks and dives into the sea

Kredit

Album: Ask Me Tomorrow

Artis: Mojave 3

Dirilis: 1995

Fakta di Balik Lagu You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3

Mojave 3 adalah band rock Inggris yang terdiri dari mantan anggota Slowdive Neil Halstead (vokal, gitar), Rachel Goswell (vokal, gitar) dan Ian McCutcheon (drum) bersama kibordis Alan Forrester dan mantan gitaris Chapterhouse Simon Rowe. Band ini awalnya ada sebagai trio, yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon.

Setelah Slowdive dijatuhkan oleh Creation Records, ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik pop/country, rock/folk impian, dan ditandatangani oleh 4AD Records. Mereka mengambil nama baru, yaitu Mojave.