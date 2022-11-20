Lirik Lagu You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3 dan Fakta di Baliknya

You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3
Velvet eyes are a part of me
Sunset smiles and secret tears
Time my life to a fallen leaf
Watch the spring in all its plumage
Beautiful like the stars at night
Twist and turn before the dawn
Beautiful like the moon at night
Ducks and dives into the sea
Curtains drawn, you'll miss the light
Your dawning spell will be broken
Vanished days are hard to find
Half-life dreams will not be worth much
But you're beautiful like the stars at night
Twist and turn before the dawn
Beautiful like the moon at night
Ducks and dives into the sea
Kredit
Album: Ask Me Tomorrow
Artis: Mojave 3
Dirilis: 1995
Fakta di Balik Lagu You’re Beautiful – Mojave 3
Mojave 3 adalah band rock Inggris yang terdiri dari mantan anggota Slowdive Neil Halstead (vokal, gitar), Rachel Goswell (vokal, gitar) dan Ian McCutcheon (drum) bersama kibordis Alan Forrester dan mantan gitaris Chapterhouse Simon Rowe. Band ini awalnya ada sebagai trio, yang terdiri dari Neil Halstead, Rachel Goswell, dan McCutcheon.
Setelah Slowdive dijatuhkan oleh Creation Records, ketiganya memutuskan untuk mengubah arah musik ke gaya musik pop/country, rock/folk impian, dan ditandatangani oleh 4AD Records. Mereka mengambil nama baru, yaitu Mojave.
Artikel Pilihan