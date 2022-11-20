Lirik Lagu Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 20 November 2022, 01:45 WIB
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. /IMDb

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 

Ay, ay, ay
Good to see you
Come on in, let's go
Yeah, let's go, hahaha
Alright, alright, okay, uh
Alright, okay, alright, okay

Return of the Mack
Get 'em, what it is, what it does, what it is, what it isn't
Lookin' for a better way to get up out of bed
Instead of gettin' on the Internet and checkin' on who hit me, get up

Thrift-shop, pimp strut walkin'
Little bit of humble, little bit of cautious
Somewhere between like Rocky and Cosby
Sweater game, nope, nope, y'all can't copy, yup

Bad, moonwalkin', and this here is our party
My posse's been on Broadway
And we did it our way
Grown music, I shed my skin and put my bones
Into everything I record to it and yet I'm on

Let that stage light go and shine on down
Got that Bob Barker suit game and Plinko in my style
Money, stay on my craft and stick around for those pounds
But I do that to pass the torch and put on for my town

Trust me, on my I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T shit, hustlin'
Chasing dreams since I was 14, with the four-track bussin'
Halfway cross that city with the back, pack, fat, cat, crushin'
Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)
We give that to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)
Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)
We give it to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)

Can we go back? This is the moment
Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over
So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us
Like the ceiling can't hold us
Can we go back? This is the moment
Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over
So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us
Like the ceiling can't hold us

Now, can I kick it? Thank you
Yeah, I'm so damn grateful
I grew up really wanting gold fronts
But that's what you get when Wu-Tang raised you
Y'all can't stop me
Go hard like I got an 808 in my heart beat
And I'm eating at the beat like you gave a little speed
To a great white shark on Shark Week, raw

Time to go off, I'm gone
Deuces, goodbye, I've got a world to see
And my girl, she wanna see Rome
Caesar'll make you a believer
Nah, I never ever did it for a throne
That validation comes from giving it back to the people
Now, sing this song, and it goes like

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Artificial Love – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alosi Ripolo Dua (Bugis) - Dian Ekawati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Questions - Chris Brown dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 01:36 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Olok-olok Foto Iriana dan Ibu Negara Korsel, Warganet Twitter Tulis Surat Terbuka Berisi Permohonan Maaf
2

Sinopsis Serial Drama 1899, Imigran Gelap yang Bertemu dengan Penumpang Misterius
3

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
4

Pangandaran Boyong 29 Medali di Porprov XIV Jabar 2022, Berikut Hasil Perolehannya
5

Jadwal Lengkap Piala Dunia 2022 Pekan Pertama: Jam Tayang dan Channel Nonton Streaming
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Siapa Sophie Corcoran yang Hina Batik Indonesia di G20? Dibahas Kementerian PUPR hingga Ikut Pemilu Inggris
8

Paspampres 'Dirujak' Usai Kecolongan Saat Kawal Presiden di Bali, Netizen: yang Depan Fashion Show?
9

Link Live Streaming Timnas U20 Indonesia Vs Prancis U20, Siaran Langsung Pukul 23.30 WIB
10

Deddy Corbuzier Masih Dihujat Usai Konflik dengan Meyden: Gue Pikir Temen Kenal Lama Boleh Ceng-cengan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

Barusan Terjadi Gempa Bumi di Pangandaran Jabar Hari Ini 20 November 2022, Info BMKG

20 November 2022, 01:46 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Singkat,Berjudul Keutamaan Memiliki Nikmat Iman

20 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Kendalku

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

GEMPA Bumi Terkini Guncang Pangandaran Hari Ini 20 November 2022 Berkekuatan 5.3 Magnitudo

20 November 2022, 01:41 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

Teks Khutbah Jumat Singkat ! Tema: Kezaliman, Penuh Semangat dan Tegas

20 November 2022, 01:38 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

BMKG Hari Ini, Prakiraan Cuaca Pubalingga, Minggu 20 November 2022, Pagi Berawan, Siang Sore Malam Hujan

20 November 2022, 01:33 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Tanda Dosa Dihapus dan Tidak Dibacakan di Hari Hisab

20 November 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Kudus

20 November Hari Apa? Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Informasi Lengkap Tentang Peringatan Hari Itu

20 November Hari Apa? Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Informasi Lengkap Tentang Peringatan Hari Itu

20 November 2022, 01:29 WIB

Cilacap Update

11 Mall Terbaik Di Semarang Tempat Favorit Belanja Banyak Orang

11 Mall Terbaik Di Semarang Tempat Favorit Belanja Banyak Orang

20 November 2022, 01:27 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Amalkan 4 Asmaul Husna Ini Bila Punya Masalah Dan Ingin Dilancarkan Rezeki

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Amalkan 4 Asmaul Husna Ini Bila Punya Masalah Dan Ingin Dilancarkan Rezeki

20 November 2022, 01:25 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Ya Sudahlah - Bondan Prakoso dan Fade2Black: Ketika Mimpimu Yang Begitu Indah

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Ya Sudahlah - Bondan Prakoso dan Fade2Black: Ketika Mimpimu Yang Begitu Indah

20 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Benda Penghalang Rezeki dan Waktu Mandi Berpahala,

KHAZANAH ISLAM, Benda Penghalang Rezeki dan Waktu Mandi Berpahala,

20 November 2022, 01:19 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Selain Terhibur, Geliat Ekonomi Warga Nanggewer Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Terbantu oleh Adanya Venue Gantole 

Selain Terhibur, Geliat Ekonomi Warga Nanggewer Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Terbantu oleh Adanya Venue Gantole 

20 November 2022, 01:17 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Cabor Gantole Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Gemilang, Sumbang Dua Medali Emas dan Satu Perak Porprov Jabar 2022

Cabor Gantole Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Gemilang, Sumbang Dua Medali Emas dan Satu Perak Porprov Jabar 2022

20 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Manuel Neuer Janji Pakai Ban Kapten 'One Love' di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

Manuel Neuer Janji Pakai Ban Kapten 'One Love' di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

20 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Yogyaline

ZODIAK LUSA Aquarius Minggu 2022, Jangan Ragu, Inilah Waktunya

ZODIAK LUSA Aquarius Minggu 2022, Jangan Ragu, Inilah Waktunya

20 November 2022, 01:04 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Gopi, Merah Putih Peristiwa ,Naagin 3

Jadwal Acara Televisi ANTV Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Gopi, Merah Putih Peristiwa ,Naagin 3

20 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Kudus

GAJAH Terbang Nampak Apa ? Nampak Ini Ternyata, Dapatkan Jawaban Teka-Teki Viral TikTok Cuma Ada 9 Huruf

GAJAH Terbang Nampak Apa ? Nampak Ini Ternyata, Dapatkan Jawaban Teka-Teki Viral TikTok Cuma Ada 9 Huruf

20 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Terungkap, Melly Mono Eks She Menyukai Lagu-lagu Iwan Fals karena Sang Mama, Ini Lagu Pertama yang Disukainya

Terungkap, Melly Mono Eks She Menyukai Lagu-lagu Iwan Fals karena Sang Mama, Ini Lagu Pertama yang Disukainya

20 November 2022, 00:46 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Cristiano Ronaldo Fokus untuk Juara: Berikut Tanggapan Bernardo Silva Mengenai Suasana Timnas Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Fokus untuk Juara: Berikut Tanggapan Bernardo Silva Mengenai Suasana Timnas Portugal

20 November 2022, 00:37 WIB

Yogyaline

ZODIAK CINTA SAGITARIUS 21 November 2022, Impianmu Bakal Terwujud

ZODIAK CINTA SAGITARIUS 21 November 2022, Impianmu Bakal Terwujud

20 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Kuningan Talk

Anies Baswedan Beri Arahan Santri Ponpes Darussalam Siap Menjadi Masyarakat Internasional

Anies Baswedan Beri Arahan Santri Ponpes Darussalam Siap Menjadi Masyarakat Internasional

20 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Jurnal Medan

VIRAL, Video Sekelompok Pelajar Tendang Nenek-nenek Hingga Terjatuh dan Menangis

VIRAL, Video Sekelompok Pelajar Tendang Nenek-nenek Hingga Terjatuh dan Menangis

20 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Portal Sulut

Bakal Jadi Pusat Perhatian, 5 Zodiak Ini Sukes Besar di Tahun 2023, Cek Zodiakmu!

Bakal Jadi Pusat Perhatian, 5 Zodiak Ini Sukes Besar di Tahun 2023, Cek Zodiakmu!

20 November 2022, 00:34 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan, Segera Mainkan Hari Ini

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Minggu, 20 November 2022 : Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan, Segera Mainkan Hari Ini

20 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rio Febrian dengan Judul Aku Bertahan Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rio Febrian dengan Judul Aku Bertahan Lengkap dengan Lirik

20 November 2022, 00:30 WIB