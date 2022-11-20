Lirik Lagu Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Ay, ay, ay
Good to see you
Come on in, let's go
Yeah, let's go, hahaha
Alright, alright, okay, uh
Alright, okay, alright, okay
Return of the Mack
Get 'em, what it is, what it does, what it is, what it isn't
Lookin' for a better way to get up out of bed
Instead of gettin' on the Internet and checkin' on who hit me, get up
Thrift-shop, pimp strut walkin'
Little bit of humble, little bit of cautious
Somewhere between like Rocky and Cosby
Sweater game, nope, nope, y'all can't copy, yup
Bad, moonwalkin', and this here is our party
My posse's been on Broadway
And we did it our way
Grown music, I shed my skin and put my bones
Into everything I record to it and yet I'm on
Let that stage light go and shine on down
Got that Bob Barker suit game and Plinko in my style
Money, stay on my craft and stick around for those pounds
But I do that to pass the torch and put on for my town
Trust me, on my I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T shit, hustlin'
Chasing dreams since I was 14, with the four-track bussin'
Halfway cross that city with the back, pack, fat, cat, crushin'
Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)
We give that to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)
Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)
We give it to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)
Can we go back? This is the moment
Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over
So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us
Like the ceiling can't hold us
Can we go back? This is the moment
Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over
So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us
Like the ceiling can't hold us
Now, can I kick it? Thank you
Yeah, I'm so damn grateful
I grew up really wanting gold fronts
But that's what you get when Wu-Tang raised you
Y'all can't stop me
Go hard like I got an 808 in my heart beat
And I'm eating at the beat like you gave a little speed
To a great white shark on Shark Week, raw
Time to go off, I'm gone
Deuces, goodbye, I've got a world to see
And my girl, she wanna see Rome
Caesar'll make you a believer
Nah, I never ever did it for a throne
That validation comes from giving it back to the people
Now, sing this song, and it goes like
