Lirik Lagu Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Ay, ay, ay

Good to see you

Come on in, let's go

Yeah, let's go, hahaha

Alright, alright, okay, uh

Alright, okay, alright, okay

Return of the Mack

Get 'em, what it is, what it does, what it is, what it isn't

Lookin' for a better way to get up out of bed

Instead of gettin' on the Internet and checkin' on who hit me, get up

Thrift-shop, pimp strut walkin'

Little bit of humble, little bit of cautious

Somewhere between like Rocky and Cosby

Sweater game, nope, nope, y'all can't copy, yup

Bad, moonwalkin', and this here is our party

My posse's been on Broadway

And we did it our way

Grown music, I shed my skin and put my bones

Into everything I record to it and yet I'm on

Let that stage light go and shine on down

Got that Bob Barker suit game and Plinko in my style

Money, stay on my craft and stick around for those pounds

But I do that to pass the torch and put on for my town

Trust me, on my I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T shit, hustlin'

Chasing dreams since I was 14, with the four-track bussin'

Halfway cross that city with the back, pack, fat, cat, crushin'

Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)

We give that to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)

Labels out here, now, they can't tell me nothin' (Hey, hey, hey)

We give it to the people, spread it across the country (Hey, hey, hey, oh)

Can we go back? This is the moment

Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over

So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us

Like the ceiling can't hold us

Can we go back? This is the moment

Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over

So we put our hands up like the ceiling can't hold us

Like the ceiling can't hold us

Now, can I kick it? Thank you

Yeah, I'm so damn grateful

I grew up really wanting gold fronts

But that's what you get when Wu-Tang raised you

Y'all can't stop me

Go hard like I got an 808 in my heart beat

And I'm eating at the beat like you gave a little speed

To a great white shark on Shark Week, raw

Time to go off, I'm gone

Deuces, goodbye, I've got a world to see

And my girl, she wanna see Rome

Caesar'll make you a believer

Nah, I never ever did it for a throne

That validation comes from giving it back to the people

Now, sing this song, and it goes like