Lirik Lagu Wings Against the Sun - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wings Against the Sun

In your eyes appear the mystic roses

Of spring

Inspiring songs

Of approaching summer

Many years ago

The spring

Even the spring

Offered black orchids

Of strange kind

When night falls

When doves of night call

Haunting me

Haunting me

We listen to the mist

Knowing we rest

Knowing we rest

Pale

No longer burning

Wings against the sun

Wings against the sun

On your lips I sense

The silent whisper of love

Unspoken words

For the singing of summer

Many years ago

The spring

Even the spring

Offered black orchids

Of strange kind

When night falls

When doves of night call

Haunting me

Haunting me

We listen to the mist

Knowing we rest

Knowing we rest

Pale

No longer burning

Wings against the sun

Wings against the sun