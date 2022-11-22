Lirik Lagu Wings Against the Sun - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wings Against the Sun
In your eyes appear the mystic roses
Of spring
Inspiring songs
Of approaching summer
Many years ago
The spring
Even the spring
Offered black orchids
Of strange kind
When night falls
When doves of night call
Haunting me
Haunting me
We listen to the mist
Knowing we rest
Knowing we rest
Pale
No longer burning
Wings against the sun
Wings against the sun
On your lips I sense
The silent whisper of love
Unspoken words
For the singing of summer
Many years ago
The spring
Even the spring
Offered black orchids
Of strange kind
When night falls
When doves of night call
Haunting me
Haunting me
We listen to the mist
Knowing we rest
Knowing we rest
Pale
No longer burning
Wings against the sun
Wings against the sun
