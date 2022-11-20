Lirik Lagu There’s a Light at the End of the Tunnel - Mocca feat. Rekti Yoewono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There’s a Light at the End of the Tunnel - Mocca feat. Rekti Yoewono
I wanna say hi to every person I see
I wanna send all my love to you
I wanna hug everyone so tight
Sending kisses to everyone in the world
I wanna share a smile with everyone here
I wanna greet all the people I meet
I wanna run and sing out loud
I wanna dance the night away
Dark times will pass and never come back
This too shall pass, don't ever come back again
There's no turning back
Don't give up the fight
There's a light at the end of the tunnel
There's no turning back
Don't give up the fight
There's a light at the end of the tunnel
Wanna hang out with all my friends
I wanna party all day long
I wanna rave at music concerts
I wanna spend time with you and you
Dark times will pass and never come back
This too shall pass, don't ever come back again
There's no turning back
Don't give up the fight
There's a light at the end of the tunnel
There's no turning back
Don't give up the fight
There's a light at the end of the tunnel
There's a light at the end of the tunnel
Credit
Artis: Mocca dan Rekti Yoewono
Album: Day by Day
Dirilis: 2020
Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
