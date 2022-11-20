Lirik Lagu There’s a Light at the End of the Tunnel - Mocca feat. Rekti Yoewono dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu There’s a Light at the End of the Tunnel - Mocca feat. Rekti Yoewono

I wanna say hi to every person I see

I wanna send all my love to you

I wanna hug everyone so tight

Sending kisses to everyone in the world

I wanna share a smile with everyone here

I wanna greet all the people I meet

I wanna run and sing out loud

I wanna dance the night away

Dark times will pass and never come back

This too shall pass, don't ever come back again

There's no turning back

Don't give up the fight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel

There's no turning back

Don't give up the fight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel

Wanna hang out with all my friends

I wanna party all day long

I wanna rave at music concerts

I wanna spend time with you and you

Dark times will pass and never come back

This too shall pass, don't ever come back again

There's no turning back

Don't give up the fight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel

There's no turning back

Don't give up the fight

There's a light at the end of the tunnel

There's a light at the end of the tunnel

Credit

Artis: Mocca dan Rekti Yoewono

Album: Day by Day

Dirilis: 2020

Pencipta lagu: Riko Prayitno

Genre: Alternatif/Indie