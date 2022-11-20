Lirik Lagu Buttercup – Hippo Campus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buttercup – Hippo Campus
"I'll be fine on my own, " she said
"I don't need you inside my head"
(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)
"I'll be fine on my own, " she said
"All my love's wrapped in shades of red"
(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)
No holds barred in the ring so you'll fight me
Give 'em hell, give 'em teeth like you taught me
Tireless mess, seeking thrills, getting bitey
When I'm in doubt
Pudgy face, kissing lace in the backseat
Wrinkled toss of the coin that I can't see
Punch forget out of you to be like me
Where around is enough for a family
"I'll be fine on my own, " she said
"I don't need you inside my head"
(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)
"I'll be fine on my own, " she said
"All my love's wrapped in shades of red"
(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)
Growing pains, splaying rain on the high sea
Scale a tree, snap a branch so you can't leave
On the ground, lost and found, understand me
Putting words in my mouth, trying to get free
Solid punch, kind of eyes, make 'em wobbly
Gothic vine, growing fire in the lobby
Lighten up, buttercup, get a hobby
Yeah, swing, sucker, swing, finish sobbing
She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own
She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own
She'll be fine on her own, she said, she'll be fine on her own
She'll be fine on her own, she said, she'll be fine on her own, she said
She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own, she said
She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own, she said
She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own
I'll be fine, I'm alright, it's my body
Gonna stick to my guns, like you taught me
Holy hell, I can tell that you hate me
Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting
I'll be fine, I'm alright, it's my body
Gonna stick to my guns, like you taught me
Holy hell, I can tell that you hate me
Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting
Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting
Credit
Artis: Hippo Campus
Penulis lagu: Jake Luppen, Zach Sutton, Whistler Allen, Nathan Stocker, Zach Mark Sutton, Jake Michael Luppen, Nathan Todd Stocker, dan Whistler Isaiah Allen
Album: Landmark
Rilis: 2017
