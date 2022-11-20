Lirik Lagu Buttercup – Hippo Campus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buttercup – Hippo Campus

"I'll be fine on my own, " she said

"I don't need you inside my head"

(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)

"I'll be fine on my own, " she said

"All my love's wrapped in shades of red"

(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)

No holds barred in the ring so you'll fight me

Give 'em hell, give 'em teeth like you taught me

Tireless mess, seeking thrills, getting bitey

When I'm in doubt

Pudgy face, kissing lace in the backseat

Wrinkled toss of the coin that I can't see

Punch forget out of you to be like me

Where around is enough for a family

"I'll be fine on my own, " she said

"I don't need you inside my head"

(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)

"I'll be fine on my own, " she said

"All my love's wrapped in shades of red"

(She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own)

Growing pains, splaying rain on the high sea

Scale a tree, snap a branch so you can't leave

On the ground, lost and found, understand me

Putting words in my mouth, trying to get free

Solid punch, kind of eyes, make 'em wobbly

Gothic vine, growing fire in the lobby

Lighten up, buttercup, get a hobby

Yeah, swing, sucker, swing, finish sobbing

She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own

She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own

She'll be fine on her own, she said, she'll be fine on her own

She'll be fine on her own, she said, she'll be fine on her own, she said

She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own, she said

She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own, she said

She'll be fine on her own, she'll be fine on her own

I'll be fine, I'm alright, it's my body

Gonna stick to my guns, like you taught me

Holy hell, I can tell that you hate me

Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting

I'll be fine, I'm alright, it's my body

Gonna stick to my guns, like you taught me

Holy hell, I can tell that you hate me

Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting

Dying moon, keep me up, keep me waiting

Credit

Artis: Hippo Campus

Penulis lagu: Jake Luppen, Zach Sutton, Whistler Allen, Nathan Stocker, Zach Mark Sutton, Jake Michael Luppen, Nathan Todd Stocker, dan Whistler Isaiah Allen

Album: Landmark

Rilis: 2017