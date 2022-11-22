Lirik lagu Shine On Sunshine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shine On Sunshine
She reminds me of
The breath of summer sun
Transforms the cool daylight
When morning has begun
Shine on sunshine
Chase the clouds away
Shine on sunshine
Into my life each day
Better yet by far
The best I ever saw
Each time the clouds start crying
She dries their tears once more
Shine on sunshine
Chase the clouds away
Shine on sunshine
Into my life each day
Though she gets weary
Like any other
She doesn’t let it shake her
And if I worry
Like any other
Love soon finds
A way to make her
Better yet by far
The best I ever saw
And when I sail away
She brings me back to shore
Shine on sunshine
Chase the clouds away
Shine on sunshine
Into my life each day
Shine on
Shine on sunshine
Chase the clouds away
Shine on sunshine
Into my life always
Artikel Pilihan