Lirik lagu Shine On Sunshine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Shine On Sunshine

She reminds me of

The breath of summer sun

Transforms the cool daylight

When morning has begun

Shine on sunshine

Chase the clouds away

Shine on sunshine

Into my life each day

Better yet by far

The best I ever saw

Each time the clouds start crying

She dries their tears once more

Shine on sunshine

Chase the clouds away

Shine on sunshine

Into my life each day

Though she gets weary

Like any other

She doesn’t let it shake her

And if I worry

Like any other

Love soon finds

A way to make her

Better yet by far

The best I ever saw

And when I sail away

She brings me back to shore

Shine on sunshine

Chase the clouds away

Shine on sunshine

Into my life each day

Shine on

Shine on sunshine

Chase the clouds away

Shine on sunshine

Into my life always