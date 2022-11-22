Lirik Lagu I Do Believe - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Do Believe

There’s a thrill in the evening

With the sun going down

And I can’t help believing

Something good that I’ve found

There’s a note from the city

Hanging hard in the air

And it’s high and it’s pretty

And I’m glad that it’s there

I do believe

I do believe

There’s a fine mist that’s falling

From the edge of my dreams

And a voice I hear calling

Calling sweet and extreme

Let it rise in my senses

Let it come to my heart

Let it break its defences

Let it tear them apart

I do believe

I do believe

Late at night

Shadows falling

Through the shapes of despair

Make me reach out and touch you

I’m so glad you are there

Like a baby I’m learning to breathe

I believe

I do believe –

I believe when I call out your name in the night

I believe in you

I believe in love

We believe in the same things

If I ever believe we would stand in the sunshine

Believe

There’s a thrill in the evening

With the sun going down

And I can’t help believing

Something good that I’ve found

There’s a shimmer of magic

As the gold hits the ground

And I can’t help believing

In this love that I’ve found

I do believe