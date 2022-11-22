Lirik Lagu I Do Believe - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik I Do Believe
There’s a thrill in the evening
With the sun going down
And I can’t help believing
Something good that I’ve found
There’s a note from the city
Hanging hard in the air
And it’s high and it’s pretty
And I’m glad that it’s there
I do believe
I do believe
There’s a fine mist that’s falling
From the edge of my dreams
And a voice I hear calling
Calling sweet and extreme
Let it rise in my senses
Let it come to my heart
Let it break its defences
Let it tear them apart
I do believe
I do believe
Late at night
Shadows falling
Through the shapes of despair
Make me reach out and touch you
I’m so glad you are there
Like a baby I’m learning to breathe
I believe
I do believe –
I believe when I call out your name in the night
I believe in you
I believe in love
We believe in the same things
If I ever believe we would stand in the sunshine
Believe
There’s a thrill in the evening
With the sun going down
And I can’t help believing
Something good that I’ve found
There’s a shimmer of magic
As the gold hits the ground
And I can’t help believing
In this love that I’ve found
I do believe
Artikel Pilihan