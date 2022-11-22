Lirik Lagu Breathe Out, Breathe In - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe Out, Breathe In
Argent
The city's sitting pretty
A warm summer wind
Seems to promise something special tonight
There's a look in your eye
And I want to be part of you
Make it all right
Later tonight
We can go to the river
Watch the sun go down
Catch a little music in flight
Let our hearts swell with pride
And the feelings inside of us
Make it all right
Later tonight
Breathe out, breathe in
Tonight we win
Say goodbye to tomorrow
And here let the story begin
Won't you look at the evening
Spread out to the sky
It really is a wonderful sight
As the stars in their millions
Emerge from vermilion
Deepening light
I'll love you tonight
We can roll with the music
Get lost in the sound
Stay until the break of daylight
In this life we are living
We dance to the rhythm
And make it all right
However we might
Breathe out, breathe in
Tonight we win
Catch the stars as they're falling
And here let the story begin
Breathe out, breathe in
Tonight we win
Catch the stars as they're falling
Treasure the light
Let it shine on our freedom
This wonderful sight
We can live with the rhythm
As long as we learn to
Breathe out, breathe In
Breathe out, breathe in
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Artikel Pilihan