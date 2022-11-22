Lirik Lagu Breathe Out, Breathe In - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Breathe Out, Breathe In

Argent

The city's sitting pretty

A warm summer wind

Seems to promise something special tonight

There's a look in your eye

And I want to be part of you

Make it all right

Later tonight

We can go to the river

Watch the sun go down

Catch a little music in flight

Let our hearts swell with pride

And the feelings inside of us

Make it all right

Later tonight

Breathe out, breathe in

Tonight we win

Say goodbye to tomorrow

And here let the story begin

Won't you look at the evening

Spread out to the sky

It really is a wonderful sight

As the stars in their millions

Emerge from vermilion

Deepening light

I'll love you tonight

We can roll with the music

Get lost in the sound

Stay until the break of daylight

In this life we are living

We dance to the rhythm

And make it all right

However we might

Breathe out, breathe in

Tonight we win

Catch the stars as they're falling

And here let the story begin

Breathe out, breathe in

Tonight we win

Catch the stars as they're falling

Treasure the light

Let it shine on our freedom

This wonderful sight

We can live with the rhythm

As long as we learn to

Breathe out, breathe In

Breathe out, breathe in

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In