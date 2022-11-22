Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way
Show me the way to get back home
I miss you
Ever since you’ve been gone
Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For the things I’ve done wrong
If I bleed
Would you free me?
Though I still got a long way to go
What you see here
Is the real me
I never dreamed that I could hurt you so
In my mind you’re special
Show me the way to get back home
So lonely
Ever since you’ve been gone
Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For everything that I’ve done
If I bleed
Would you free me?
Though I still got a long way to go
What you see here
Is the real me
I never dreamed that I could hurt you so
In my mind you’re special
Show me the way to get back home
So lonely
Ever since you’ve been gone
Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For all that I’ve done
Artis: The Zombies
