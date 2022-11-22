Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
The Zombies
The Zombies /Instagram/@thezombiesofficial

Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way

Show me the way to get back home
I miss you
Ever since you’ve been gone

Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For the things I’ve done wrong

If I bleed
Would you free me?
Though I still got a long way to go
What you see here
Is the real me
I never dreamed that I could hurt you so
In my mind you’re special

Show me the way to get back home
So lonely
Ever since you’ve been gone

Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For everything that I’ve done

If I bleed
Would you free me?
Though I still got a long way to go
What you see here
Is the real me
I never dreamed that I could hurt you so
In my mind you’re special

Show me the way to get back home
So lonely
Ever since you’ve been gone
Show me the way to get back home
I’m sorry now
For all that I’ve done

Artis: The Zombies

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Terpopuler

1

BMKG: Sejumlah Wilayah di Jawa Barat Akan Diguyur Hujan Disertai Angin Kencang
2

Beredar Video Sekumpulan Pelajar Tendang Seorang Nenek, Polres Tapanuli Selatan Berhasil Tangkap Pelaku
3

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar vs Ekuador, Saksikan Gratis di SCTV
4

Gempa Hari Ini, Masyarakat Jakarta, Bogor, hingga Bandung Merasakan Guncangan Magnitudo 5,6
5

Prediksi Senegal vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Prediksi Skor
6

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup A Qatar vs Ekuador, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
7

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup B Inggris vs Iran, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
8

Link Streaming Under The Queen's Umbrella Episode 12 Sub Indo: Nyawa Pangeran Seongnam dalam Bahaya
9

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Lengkap dengan Siaran Televisi Beserta Jam Tayangnya
10

Gempa Magnitudo 5,6 Guncang Cianjur, Getaran Terasa Sampai Tangerang

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.6 Cianjur, 162 Meninggal 326 Luka Ratusan Bangunan Rusak

Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5.6 Cianjur, 162 Meninggal 326 Luka Ratusan Bangunan Rusak

22 November 2022, 03:44 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 22 November 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Dan Kejurnas Antar Klub U17

Jadwal Acara TV MOJI TV Selasa, 22 November 2022 Ada Live FIFA World Cup 2022 Dan Kejurnas Antar Klub U17

22 November 2022, 03:38 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 SOAL UAS PKN Kelas 11 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum 2013

40 SOAL UAS PKN Kelas 11 Semester 1 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal UAS PKN Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum 2013

22 November 2022, 03:35 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 3 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 3 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

22 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 22 November 2022, Ikuti yang Dikatakan Virgo Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 22 November 2022, Ikuti yang Dikatakan Virgo Hari Ini

22 November 2022, 03:29 WIB

Portal Kudus

40 CONTOH SOAL UAS PKN Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

40 CONTOH SOAL UAS PKN Kelas 11 Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013 Tahun 2022 Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

22 November 2022, 03:28 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Bentuk Terima Kasih, Moonton Gandeng Garudaku Akademi Untuk Pembinaan Industri E-Sports Indonesia

Bentuk Terima Kasih, Moonton Gandeng Garudaku Akademi Untuk Pembinaan Industri E-Sports Indonesia

22 November 2022, 03:24 WIB

Media Blora

RAMALAN ZODIAK LEO 22 November 2022, Jangan Percaya Diri Terus, Sesekali Introspeksi Diri Anda

RAMALAN ZODIAK LEO 22 November 2022, Jangan Percaya Diri Terus, Sesekali Introspeksi Diri Anda

22 November 2022, 03:21 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 22 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Dikatakan Cancer saat Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 22 November 2022, Cari Tau Apa yang Dikatakan Cancer saat Ini

22 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Utara Times

Korban Terus Bertambah Pasca Gemba Bumi yang Melanda Cianjur Pada Senin 21 November 2022

Korban Terus Bertambah Pasca Gemba Bumi yang Melanda Cianjur Pada Senin 21 November 2022

22 November 2022, 03:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

22 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 22 November 2022, Hari Ini Masalah Mungkin akan Dikelilingi Banyak Masalah Keuangan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini 22 November 2022, Hari Ini Masalah Mungkin akan Dikelilingi Banyak Masalah Keuangan

22 November 2022, 03:07 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 22 November 2022 : Lakukan Segala Upaya

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Selasa 22 November 2022 : Lakukan Segala Upaya

22 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

22 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 22 November 2022, Berhati-hatilah dengan Keuangan Anda!

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 22 November 2022, Berhati-hatilah dengan Keuangan Anda!

22 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Sumenep News

LINK DOWNLOAD Nonton Film Kyle XY Sub Indo Full Movie, Manusia Kloningan Tanpa Busana

LINK DOWNLOAD Nonton Film Kyle XY Sub Indo Full Movie, Manusia Kloningan Tanpa Busana

22 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Selasa 22 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

22 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Media Blora

Ramalan Zodiak Aries 22 November 2022, Hari Ini Pola Hidup Sehat Harus mulai Dijalankan

Ramalan Zodiak Aries 22 November 2022, Hari Ini Pola Hidup Sehat Harus mulai Dijalankan

22 November 2022, 02:54 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Puncak Klasemen Grup A Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 pada Babak Awal Play-off, Belanda Membuktikan Keganasannya

Puncak Klasemen Grup A Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 pada Babak Awal Play-off, Belanda Membuktikan Keganasannya

22 November 2022, 02:44 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Gempa Cianjur: Jokowi Perintahkan Menteri PUPR Tinjau Langsung Lokasi Terdampak

Gempa Cianjur: Jokowi Perintahkan Menteri PUPR Tinjau Langsung Lokasi Terdampak

22 November 2022, 02:43 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 8 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 8 Februari 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

22 November 2022, 02:35 WIB

Portal Brebes

Inilah 6 Peristiwa Gempa Bumi Terdahsyat yang Pernah Mengguncang Indonesia

Inilah 6 Peristiwa Gempa Bumi Terdahsyat yang Pernah Mengguncang Indonesia

22 November 2022, 02:29 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Indonesia Berduka! Ridwan Kamil Kabarkan Sebanyak 162 Orang Meninggal Akibat Gempa Cianjur

Indonesia Berduka! Ridwan Kamil Kabarkan Sebanyak 162 Orang Meninggal Akibat Gempa Cianjur

22 November 2022, 02:13 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Selasa 22 November 2022 : Fokus

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Selasa 22 November 2022 : Fokus

22 November 2022, 02:05 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR SKOR Amerika vs Wales di Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 22 November 2022 Gol Berapa?

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR SKOR Amerika vs Wales di Piala Dunia 2022 Tadi Malam 22 November 2022 Gol Berapa?

22 November 2022, 02:00 WIB