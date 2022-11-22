Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Show Me the Way

Show me the way to get back home

I miss you

Ever since you’ve been gone

Show me the way to get back home

I’m sorry now

For the things I’ve done wrong

If I bleed

Would you free me?

Though I still got a long way to go

What you see here

Is the real me

I never dreamed that I could hurt you so

In my mind you’re special

Show me the way to get back home

So lonely

Ever since you’ve been gone

Show me the way to get back home

I’m sorry now

For everything that I’ve done

If I bleed

Would you free me?

Though I still got a long way to go

What you see here

Is the real me

I never dreamed that I could hurt you so

In my mind you’re special

Show me the way to get back home

So lonely

Ever since you’ve been gone

Show me the way to get back home

I’m sorry now

For all that I’ve done

Artis: The Zombies